New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Weekend (June 21-23)

Summer is officially here and while that may mean hot sunny days by the pool, there’s still plenty of reasons to stay indoors and watch any one of the best streaming services available, whichever that may be in your estimation. If you find yourself at loose ends with nothing to watch this weekend, there’s plenty out there to enjoy

The last week has seen several high-profile releases that you might have missed out on. From new episodes of ongoing series, like The Acolyte, the newest Star Wars series, new theatrical releases making their streaming debut, like DreamWorks latest Kung Fu Panda, and of course, plenty of original content. Here’s a look at what you might want to check out this weekend.

New TV

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: The Acolyte, Episode 4 (Disney+)

If you haven’t caught up on the newest episode of the newest Disney+ Star Wars series, you’ll want to do that this weekend. The Acolyte has been one of the most talked about new series of the year, and so you’ll want to be sure you know exactly what it is that everybody is talking about, and what more than a few people are quite upset about. The show is the first one set in Star Wars' High Republic era, and considering how much interest there is in this one, it may not be the last.

Streaming Now On Disney+

(Image credit: Netflix)

Agents Of Mystery (Netflix)

Shows with puzzles and mysteries are popular, and so is anything that includes celebrities. Bringing those two things together seems like a no-brainer, and the fact that most Western audiences won’t recognize the celebrities is hardly a reason for anybody with a Netflix subscription to overlook Agents of Mystery. The Korean series features celebs in an unscripted series that sees them play the role of investigators trying to solve paranormal mysteries. All six episodes are available now and it should make for a perfect binge watch.

Streaming Now On Netflix

(Image credit: Discovery+)

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood (Max)

Taylor Swift is, quite simply, the biggest star in the world right now. But before she was making headlines for dating an NFL star or for running one of the biggest concert tours in the history of entertainment, Swift was embroiled in a legal fight with producer Scooter Braun over the rights to her master recordings. Swifties will want a Max subscription to watch Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood. The documentary will consist of two episodes, released together, with each one focusing on a different side of the argument in the battle between Swift and Braun. Said conflict resulted in Swift losing control of her masters, and re-recording all her previous albums, and as a result, possibly becoming an even bigger star than she had been before.

Streaming Now On Max

(Image credit: BBC)

Doctor Who, Empire of Death (Disney+)

The first season of Doctor Who on Disney+ comes to an end with the final episode “Empire of Death.” The first season of Ncuti Gatwa, and the first season with the returning Russell T. Davies, has certainly given fans plenty to talk about, and with the news that The Doctor will be getting a new companion next season, exactly how this season will end is anybody’s guess.

Streaming Now On Disney+

(Image credit: Showtime)

Dexter Seasons 1-8 (Netflix)

With the new prequel series Dexter: Original Sin currently in production, fans are going to want to be sure they remember everything that happened in the life of the serial killer previously. All eight seasons of Dexter are now available on Netflix for fans to rewatch or for new fans to discover ahead of the new series. We can look forward to a whole new round of debate surrounding the controversial Dexter series finale.

Streaming Now On Netflix

New Movies

(Image credit: Paramount)

IF (PVOD)

With so many movies struggling theatrically, it’s clear that a lot of people are simply choosing to forego theaters and wait for many movies to arrive on streaming platforms. It seems likely that was the case for IF the family film starring Ryan Reynolds directed by John Krasinski. While critics’ response to IF wasn’t overwhelmingly positive, those who saw the movie in theaters seemed to enjoy it, so if this one looked interesting to you, it’s now available via Premium VOD.

Buy Or Rent On Amazon

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Kung Fu Panda 4 (Peacock)

The Kung Fu Panda franchise added its fourth entry earlier this year. If you didn’t make it out to the theater to check this one out, the movie arrives for those with a Peacock subscription, letting fans catch up with Po, who, largely against his will, teams up with Zhen, a fox thief who offers to help Po take on a sorceress with her eyes on the Staff of Wisdom.

Streaming Now On Peacock

(Image credit: Netflix)

Trigger Warning (Netflix)

Fans of the recent Road House remake for those with a Prime Video subscription may want to give Trigger Warning a look. The film stars Jessica Alba as a Special Forces commando looking into corruption in her hometown. It’s probably not going to win any Oscars but it may scratch the itch of anybody looking for some fun action that includes Anthony Michael Hall as a villain.

Streaming Now On Netflix

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

Streaming is a great way to catch up on movies you may have missed, and if you missed The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, you’ll want to remedy that situation this weekend. Nicolas Cage plays Nic Cage, a fictionalized version of himself, who finds himself hanging out with his biggest fan, played by Pedro Pascal. Things get wild when the CIA recruits Cage to spy on his fan. It’s art imitating something that looks almost like life, and one of Cage’s best performances in some time.

Streaming Now On Peacock

Of course, this is only part of the full list of what’s being released on streaming services this week. For a more comprehensive of what’s coming this week, as well as what’s on the way in the weeks to come, be sure to check out what’s coming up on Netflix, what’s upcoming on Disney+, and what’s new on Hulu.