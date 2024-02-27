New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 7 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (Feb 26 - March 3)

February is coming to a close and March is ready to begin. With this will come the normal shuffle of content, as many streaming services lose a not insignificant portion of the library. Although they gain as much, if not more in the process. With that shuffle comes a few important items to be aware of, but as is usually the case, it’s the streaming exclusive projects that are often the more interesting.

From major theatrical releases making their streaming debut, to franchise continuations of hit movies, and even live sports, there is a lot to enjoy on the various streaming platforms in the coming week. Here are just a few of the highlights

What's On Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Seasons 1-4) - Feb 26

(Image credit: NBC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the more popular television comedies of the last decade. The police comedy starring Andy Samberg and the late Andre Braugher as officers of the 99th precinct ran for eight seasons originally. This week the first four of those seasons make their way to Netflix. The whole run is available on Peacock, but if you don’t have that streaming service, and you want to see what all the hype is about, you can get started here.

Code 8 Part II - Feb 28

(Image credit: Netflix)

A streaming TV series getting multiple seasons is par for the course, but a streaming movie getting a direct sequel, while not unheard of, is a much rarer animal. The original superhero movie Code 8 was a massive Netflix hit, so in standard superhero movie fashion, the film starring Stephen and Robbie Amell has received a sequel. The plot of the new movie follows the characters played by the two brothers who form an uneasy alliance as those with powers are hunted by authorities.

Spaceman - March 1

(Image credit: Netflix)

Few actors have found the level of success in the streaming world that Adam Sandler has. Sandler has made so many movies for Netflix over the years now that’s becoming difficult to keep track of them all. While most are of the zany comedy variety that we expect, some, like this week’s Spaceman take a bit more somber tone, as Sandler plays an astronaut on a long-term solo mission in space.

The Netflix Slam - March 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

Live sports isn’t generally something you go to Netflix to find, but Netflix would like to change that. On March 3 the Netflix Slam will be held in Las Vegas, headlined by a head-to-head match between 22-time Grand Slam champ Rafael Nadal and World Number 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

What's on Disney+

(Image credit: Disney+)

Disney is always the place to go for quality animation, and while this week will see another new episode in the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the big release for the week comes from a very different place.

Iwájú - Feb 28

(Image credit: Disney+)

Disney Animation and UK-based Kugali media have come together to create Iwájú, an animated limited series that is set in a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria. The story follows two young people from different areas and backgrounds who discover and deal with the dangers hidden around them. The afro-future aesthetic will likely appeal to anybody who loves to use their Disney+ subscription to watch the Black Panther movies.

What's On Peacock

Peacock is still the steaming service with the silliest name. However, for fans of these particular characters, this week is no laughing matter.

Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate/Megamind Rules - March 1

(Image credit: Dreamworks Animation/Peacock)

2010’s Dreamworks Animation movie Megamind was a solid hit in its day, and in the years since it seems to have only grown in popularity. While this never resulted in a theatrical sequel, anybody who has wanted more is about to get everything they wanted, and then some. March 1 will see the duel release of both the sequel movie Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate and a Megamind Rules animated series.

Harry Potter Franchise - March 1

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

More than a decade after the film franchise concluded, the Harry Potter movies are still some of the most popular, and in-demand, films around. The different streaming platforms have wanted the films so much that they tend to jump streaming services often, making them difficult to track down. Harry Potter and friends will move streamers again on March 1, when Peacock becomes the exclusive home for all eight movies, at least for now.

What's On Hulu

(Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu is usually the place to go to stream the most recent episodes of current TV, but this week the streamer will pick up one movie on the same day the sequel hits theaters, and a lot of people may want to check out both.

DuneL Part One - March 1

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

One of the most anticipated sequels on the 2024 release calendar is Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. Of course, if you want to make a double feature of the two films when the sequel hits theaters on March 1, you have to know where to find Dune: Part One. While the film has been, and will likely continue to be, available on Max, on March 1 the movie will jump ship from Netflix, where it has been available, and arrive for Hulu subscribers.

What's On Apple TV+

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV+ may be primarily a streaming platform, but as a studio it has also produced some major theatrical releases, and this week one of them arrives on the platform.

Napoleon - March 1

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Any movie made by Ridley Scott is at the very least worth a look, so if you didn’t get a chance to look at Napoleon during its theatrical run, you’ll finally have the chance to check it out at home when the movie arrives at its streaming home, Apple TV+. While Napoleon’s historical accuracy may be in question, Joaquin Phoenix’s acting ability and Ridley Scott’s filmmaking are most certainly not.

While these are the highlights of a week of streaming, there is, of course, so much more. Be sure to check out what’s new on Netflix and what’s coming to Hulu for complete lists of every new movie and show being added on the first of the month. And look at what’s upcoming on Disney+ for a complete look at everything on the way there.