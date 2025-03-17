New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 17 - 23)

The second half of March is a busy one on all the various streaming platforms. We’re now hitting the window where some of the big movies from the end of 2024 that competed for the Oscars are now hitting streaming, so if you missed out on some of the big nominees, or just want to watch them again. Now’s your chance.

If Oscar winners aren’t your style there’s still plenty more where that came from. The next episode of Daredevil: Born Again will be very popular considering the brutal way the last episode ended. A new true crime series also begins on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Neon)

Anora March 17 (Hulu)

Anora, like many Best Picture winners, wasn’t exactly a box office juggernaut, so there’s a good chance you didn’t go see it in theaters. If, however, you’re interested to see what all the fuss was about for a film that took home several major Oscars, including Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Picture, you’ll have your chance, if you have a Hulu subscription, when the movie debuts this week.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Daredevil: Born Again, Episode 4 - March 18 (Disney+)

Following Matt Murdock’s successful defense of White Tiger, which unfortunately had tragic consequences anyway, one wonders if we might see the return of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher considering how frequently the character’s skull logo has already appeared. It’s the best reason to have a Disney+ subscription right now. And right now is also the best time to get one.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months

Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year). Expires March 30

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera March 20 (Netflix)

The original Den of Thieves was a surprise action movie hit, and while the recent sequel may not have measured up as far as box office or critical acclaim, there is still plenty of fun to be had. Fans with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch the sequel. The original film is currently on multiple platforms including Prime Video and Peacock.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Happy Face March 20 (Paramount+)

True crime has continued to be a popular genre in the form of podcasts and documentaries, but the new series Happy Face, available with a Paramount+ subscription, transforms the podcast of the same name, about a woman coming to terms with the fact that her father is a notorious serial killer, into a dramatic series. Annaleigh Ashford plays the lead with Dennis Quaid as her father the killer.

(Image credit: Universal)

Wicked - March 21 (Peacock)

By far the biggest streaming release of the week comes from one of the biggest theatrical releases of last year. Wicked finally arrives in its streaming home, giving anybody who somehow missed it a chance to check it out, and everybody else a chance to watch it as often as they like. With your Peacock subscription, you’ll gain access to the standard version of the film as well as a “Sing-Along version if you don’t already know the words.

Next week will be another big week on most streaming services, but especially Disney+ as not only will we get my favorite episode of the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, but also the streaming debut of another huge movie from 2024, Mufasa: the Lion King.