’As Sexy As They Are,’ Nicola Coughlan Says There’s One Thing Fans Never Talk About With Bridgerton’s Steamy Scenes

After a very long wait, Bridgerton Season 3 finally premiered on Netflix and fans haven’t been able to get enough of how Colin is down bad for Penelope. With the new season focusing on Polin's love story (and straying from the books), Nicola Coughlan has been stealing the show as Penelope Featherington and has done a lot more press for the series than usual. She was recently asked about the show's steamy scenes, and the actress feels there’s one thing that isn’t talked about enough.

Season 3, Part 1 of Bridgerton has some side romances that are surely setting up future seasons and possibly beyond, and those aren’t the only romantic scenes in these episodes. There have been steamy scenes between the Viscount and Viscountess, other characters and their paramours and even between Colin and Pen, such as the highly-discussed carriage scene. Coughlan told Irish Examiner that there is much more to them, context-wise, than people like to talk about.

A lot of people, what they love about Bridgerton are the steamy scenes. But I think even in those scenes, as sexy as they are, they're still really romantic and touching and intimate and I love how romantic those scenes feel.

It's no secret that Bridgerton is known for sexy and steamy scenes. Coughlan requested certain scenes as a direct response to her body shamers, but they play out vividly on the small screen. That being said, the series is not just doing those kinds of scenes so there's always a "sexy" factor; instead they are there to also show viewers just how intimate these couples can be, both emotionally and physically. It's a beautiful, beautiful thing.

Going from friends to lovers makes the relationship between Colin and Pen much more special, and could also be among the reasons why the two of them tried to deny feelings for each other in the first place. When their feelings finally come to a head, it’s clear the two feel safe with one another, and vulnerable even, which plays into Coughlan's point.

To note, Season 3 of Bridgerton has also been setting up another romance, and it’s not for a Bridgerton sibling, but rather their mother, Violet and Lord Marcus Anderson, an original character. Since Violet doesn’t have her own book, their romance may just be a side storyline or perhaps another spinoff. However, since the series has strayed from the books once, it’s always possible that Bridgerton may put out a season all about Violet Bridgerton and intimacy could play a large role there too.

Since only the first four episodes dropped, many more romantic and steamy scenes are set to come with Season 3, Part 2, when it hits the 2024 Netflix schedule. In the meantime, Netflix subscribers should watch (or re-watch) the first four episodes of Season 3 to prepare for what will definitely be another batch of steamy and dramatic episodes come June 13th. Just remember that in the midst of those sexy Netflix storylines and moments, there's intimacy, too.