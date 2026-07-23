Heartstopper Replaced A Key Cast Member, But After Reading The Final Book, I Get It

Spoilers ahead for Heartstopper Forever.

Every streaming service has some popular hits, and Heartstopper is definitely on that list. Arguably one of the best Netflix shows to binge-watch, the acclaimed book-to-screen adaptation reached its conclusion with the movie Heartstopper Forever, which is out now for those with a Netflix subscription. I was originally bummed that one actor got recast for the movie, but after reading Alice Oseman's final book, Volume 6, I understand it.

Heartstopper Forever reviews have been praising the finale's contents, with fans finally getting a conclusion to Charlie and Nick's story. Oscar winner Olivia Colman played Nick's mother, Sarah Nelson, to perfection in the show's second season, but she was noticeably missing from Season 3. Many fans were hoping she'd show up again in the movie, but the role was recast with actress Anna Maxwell Martin. I've been sore about this for a while, but it made more sense after reading Heartstopper Volume 6.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Olivia Colman Had To Be Recast For Heartstopper Forever

Olivia Colman might have only appeared in ten episodes of Heartstopper, but she definitely made an impression. Nick's coming out scene in Season 2 was one of the most powerful moments of the entire show, and Colman's performance was a big reason why. The character Sarah Nelson was absent for the third season, but was necessary to bring back before the story ended forever. And that became especially clear when reading the source material.

In Heartstopper Volume 6, as well as in Forever, Nick ends up being the one struggling the most with his mental health. As such, it makes sense that he might open up to this mother about what he's dealing with. Additionally, Nick's relationship with both his father and his brother David ends up coming to a head. With so much happening with the character's home life, it would have been odd if Mrs. Nelson never popped up in the new Netflix movie.

(Image credit: Netflix)

So why didn't Olivia Colman get to reprise her role? Unsurprisingly, it was a scheduling conflict, as the 52-year-old actress is in demand and constantly working. Heartstopper Forever was filmed back in the summer of 2025, when the Favourite actress was busy shooting the upcoming romantic fantasy film, Wicker. Given the focus on Nick's psyche and home life in Forever, someone else needed to step in and play the role. And that's exactly what we got with Anna Maxwell Martin.

I read Heartstopper Volume 3 before tuning into Heartstopper Forever, so I was able to go into the Netflix movie enjoying its contents and not being so bitter about Olivia Colman's absence. Nick's mother might not have a huge role in the movie, but Sarah Nelson needed to appear in one way or another... especially since we've reached the conclusion of the beloved TV and book series.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Heartstopper Forever is streaming now on Netflix as part of the 2026 movie release list. While there's no Olivia Colman to be found, it's still worth the watch to see how Charlie, Nick and their friends ended up.