How Travis Kelce Reportedly Pulled Off His Sweet Proposal To Taylor Swift: ‘He Knew He Wanted To Marry Her’

While Swifties are accustomed to surprises thanks to the star's history of random album release drops and her Eras Tour secret songs , the fandom was really thrown for a loop when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement without a whiff in the air that it had happened prior. Following all the viral responses to their exciting life update , one source has alleged how the Kansas City Chiefs tight end pulled off popping the question.

How Travis Kelce Allegedly Proposed To Taylor Swift

While Travis Kelce has yet to tell the story of how he proposed to Taylor Swift himself, word on the street is it was done after the couple both recorded their episode of the New Heights podcast to share details of Swift’s new album along with a whole bunch of other topics with co-host Jason Kelce for around two hours. Per a source from Page Six , while they had their headphones in for the interview, a crew of people were staging the garden to look like the picturesque scene that went viral as the backdrop of their happy engagement photos.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, previously shared some other details about the proposal to ABC 5 Cleveland , saying that they were about to go to dinner when he asked if she wanted to go in the garden to have a glass of wine. A lot of Swifties have been theorizing that the proposal happened after the podcast, with some noticing headphone marks on her, but I don’t see it myself.

Why The Proposal Reportedly Took Place After Their Podcast Appearance

Regarding why Kelce reportedly decided to make it on the same day of the podcast, reportedly it had to do with having Taylor Swift ”already be in hair and makeup” without her getting suspicious about it being for engagement reasons. The source also said this about the engagement:

He knew that he wanted to marry her. [The date] was just a matter of when the timing was right. It was less about the significance of the time and [more about] when he could actually do it in between her tour and his season.

It certainly does make sense that having her diverted for two hours would give a team ample time to transform his garden into a fairytale backdrop for their engagement. Plus, there’s the significance of the couple’s relationship starting after Kelce initially shared on the podcast that he had planned to ask her out during the Eras Tour with a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Hopefully at some point we’ll hear the story from Travis and Taylor themselves as they enter the wedding planning stage of their engagement , but for now, this is a rather convincing rumor about how it went down.