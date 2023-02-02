Outer Banks Reveals Surprising Returns, Big Action And Pogues On The Road To El Dorado In Season 3 Trailer

It's almost time to go back to the Outer Banks with our favorite castaways! With Season 3 of Netflix's hit series Outer Banks coming soon, the first full trailer has finally dropped, and it teases major returns by unexpected characters, big action and the Pogues going on a journey down the road to El Dorado.

Breaking the trailer down a bit, there are some massive character returns, and one huge reveal of a character we all thought was dead. The massive reveal in this trailer is that John B.'s dad, Big John is in fact not dead. He's been in hiding, and the trailer shows the reunion of the father and son duo played by Charles Halford and Chase Stokes, respectively.

The other big reveal came with the revelation that Sarah Cameron's dad, Ward is still kicking and trying to take down the Pogues. However, the trailer also teased an unlikely bargain between the father and daughter, which will be interesting to see play out.

Like the two seasons before it, the Season 3 trailer teases big action and epic set pieces. Considering when we left the Pogues they were stranded on a deserted island, I'd imagine we're in for some epic sequences as they make their way back to the Outer Banks, and apparently journey to El Dorado.

That's right, this season the treasure hunt is to find the lost city of El Dorado. If you thought gold and a giant gold cross weren't enough, well neither did the OBX team, because this season they're going on a bigger journey than ever before.

More to come...