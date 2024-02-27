Kim Kardashian’s Rocking The Corset Trend (But It’s Not Like This Is The First Time)

In case you haven’t heard, shapewear is kind of Kim Kardashian’s thing. The Hulu reality star has made a multi-billion dollar business out of perfecting her customers’ silhouettes, so there may not be a better fashion trend out there for her than the current corset craze . The SKIMS boss is no stranger to the trend, but she took the look to the extreme in one of her latest social media posts, showing off an impossibly tiny waist in the white undergarment.

Kim Kardashian appeared to be doing a fitting as she snapped a couple of photos in a white Mugler corset. The bodice squeezed her tiny frame to accentuate her hourglass figure, which you can see in the pics she posted to Instagram :

Many fans were gushing over the look in the comments section, though some found the extreme shape “strange” and expressed concern for her possibly “displaced” internal organs. The increasing popularity of the corset has come with some backlash, which Anya Taylor-Joy found out when her Dune 2 premiere look sparked a debate over whether they are safe to wear and if they are promoting unrealistic beauty standards.

Kim Kardashian has definitely been the subject of some of those arguments for years, as the above look was far from her first foray into the corset world. One of her most popular corset looks came at the 2019 Met Gala, where she wore a sultry ( and painful ) dress also made by Thierry Mugler with a Mr. Pearl corset. The look was so controversial, in fact, that her then-husband Kanye West took issue with his wife’s ensemble on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

As previously mentioned, Kim Kardashian has basically made a career out of showing off her tiny waist and curvy bottom, so in addition to seeing plenty of hourglass silhouettes from The Kardashians star, we’ve also been treated to some unique iterations of it over the years. A TikTok post from 2022 shows Kim strung up so tight in her metallic gown that she can’t even move her legs to walk, proving that the Kardashians will go to any length for fashion .

Most of the corsets we’ve seen lately from other celebrities haven’t been quite that restrictive, though Megan Fox’s spiky number was likely still painful — if not for her than for anyone who bumped into her at the Las Vegas event. The always-stunning Florence Pugh put her own daring spin on the trend at the BAFTAs, and Taylor Swift rocked a corset not only to the Grammys but as part of her $60,000 Super Bowl ensemble .