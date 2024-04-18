North West Rips Into Kim’s Met Gala Look As Kendall Jenner Is The Only Kardashian Confirmed So Far This Year

There was never any doubt that North West, the oldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, belonged in the spotlight. Since she was a toddler screaming at the paparazzi , her fierce attitude has drawn attention, delighting the Internet by roasting her mother on social media . Today the 10-year-old is keeping herself busy by working on her first album , but that doesn’t mean her trolling days are over. Brutal comments the TikToker made about Kardashian’s Met Gala gowns are recirculating ahead of this year’s event, as North’s aunt Kendall Jenner is so far the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to be confirmed.

North West Shades Kim Kardashian’s ‘Plastic Bag’ Balenciaga Moment

It’s basically guaranteed that Kim Kardashian is going to stun on the stairs of the Met Gala each year, whether she’s dripping in pearls like her 2023 look or squeezing into that vintage Marilyn Monroe dress the year before. In 2021, the SKIMS founder made a huge statement in a Batman-esque number that covered her body from head to toe, including her face. North West skewered the look in a Season 4 episode of The Kardashians (available on Hulu, one of the best streaming services ), telling her mother:

It looked like you're getting covered by a plastic bag and you're suffocating and can't see.

That is certainly one take. The Balenciaga wasn’t the only Met Gala gown the youngster took issue with either, as Kim Kardashian asked her about the 2013 floral Givenchy dress she’d worn while she was pregnant with North. The preteen said, “I really don’t like that one,” though she did approve of 2019’s wet look.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Is Kendall Jenner The Only Kardashian Attending The 2024 Met Gala?

Just over two weeks away from the May 6 event, Page Six was reporting that celebs including Rihanna, Gisele Bündchen and Olivia Rodrigo will all walk the carpet in outfits honoring the “Garden of Time” theme. But as of now, Kendall Jenner is the only member of her family whose invitation has been confirmed.

While one Redditor posted that the model was the only KarJenner to score an invite to the exclusive event, several others commented that this wouldn’t be the first time those rumors have circulated, only to be disproven. In fact, last year reports claimed that none of the reality TV titans were asked to attend , before Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all made appearances.

Only time will tell which sisters will join Kendall Jenner at this year’s event, but as Kim Kardashian has attended every Met Gala since 2013, it would be shocking if she weren’t there. Thankfully we don’t have to wait too long to find out! It will be fun to see how The Kardashians stars interpret the “Garden of Time” theme — and I can’t be the only one who’s interested in hearing what North West will have to say about her mom’s look, assuming she does show up.

Met Monday falls just a couple of weeks before The Kardashians returns to Hulu subscription holders, with Season 5 set to premiere on Thursday, May 23. Be sure to see what else is premiering soon with our 2024 TV schedule .