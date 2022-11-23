Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

There was a film that came out in 2012 that truly changed the game for me. It made me hyper-aware of how I wanted my college experience to go and made me all that more excited for it to start, and that film, my friends, is Pitch Perfect. While there are plenty of college-themed movies out there like Legally Blonde or Animal House, this film about a group of girls in an a capella group was something that defined me, and it's a film I continue to love to re-watch to this day. It’s hard to believe that it’s been ten years since it came out.

However, the one character I never thought would get a spinoff from the Pitch Perfect movies, out of everyone, was Bumper. The character, played by Adam DeVine, was the antagonist in the first film and slowly turned into more of an anti-hero as time went on, and now, he’s getting his own series on Peacock, called Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

The show follows Bumper as he travels to Germany, where he is supposedly huge, and his struggles to make it there, but with any spinoff, there always comes a new cast. Here is where you might have seen the Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin cast before.

Adam DeVine (Bumper)

We can’t start off a Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin cast list without mentioning the man himself, Bumper, who is played by Adam DeVine. The actor appeared as Bumper in both Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, and this will be his first time reprising the role since the first sequel. However, DeVine has done plenty in the world of comedy, in both television and movies.

If you don’t know him from this franchise, you probably know the actor from his hilarious show, Workaholics on Comedy Central, where he was actually one of the co-creators. It ran from 2011 to 2017 and was very successful. However, DeVine has also done plenty of other television work. He had a major supporting role on the sitcom Modern Family (alongside fellow BIB co-star, Sarah Hyland), and appeared in shows such as Drunk History, Adam DeVine’s House Party, and more. He’s currently a part of the main cast of The Righteous Gemstones.

DeVine has also appeared in many comedic films, as well, including The Intern, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, When We First Met, The Final Girls, Isn’t It Romantic, Magic Camp and others.

Jameela Jamil (Gisela)

Next up on this Bumper in Berlin cast list, we take a look at Gisella, a rival of Bumper’s in Berlin, and she is portrayed by the lovely Jameela Jamil. The actress is primarily known for her legendary role in the cast of The Good Place , where she played Tahani Al-Jamil, but she’s done plenty of other work in the world of television and movies.

In TV, she also had a pretty big role as part of the She-Hulk cast on Disney+. Besides that, she’s worked as a host and judge for several competition and reality shows, including The Misery Index, Legendary, and more. Jamil has also offered up her voice for roles in TV shows like DuckTales, Star Trek: Prodigy, Rugrats, Animaniacs, Big City Greens, and more.

In terms of film, Jamil recently had a role in the cast of DC League of Super-Pets , and has appeared in films such as Jennifer Lopez’s romantic comedy, Marry Me, and How To Build A Girl.

Flula Borg (Pieter)

If the name Flula Borg sounds familiar, it’s because he actually also appeared in the Pitch Perfect series as Pieter before reprising the role in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. If you don't recall, he was in the second film as part of the lead voices of Das Sound Machine, the a capella group from Germany that the Barden Bellas competed against – so, in all honesty, it makes sense that one of those singers would appear in a Pitch Perfect show based in Berlin.

Borg has been around in the entertainment industry for years. I primarily knew him for many years when he was on YouTube, where he worked with a lot of other big YouTubers, such as Smosh, Miranda Sings, and many more. But, he’s since moved into the TV and film world and has appeared in many movies and television shows.

Some of the series that Borg has appeared on have included Silicon Valley, Workaholics, Counterpart, The Good Place, Mr. Mayor and several others. He’s also offered his voice up for roles on shows like Centaurworld, Teen Titan’s Go!, Tangled: The Series, and others.

Borg has also had roles in movies such as The Suicide Squad, 2022’s Luck, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Chip n’ Dale Rescue Rangers and more.

Sarah Hyland (Heidi)

As mentioned above, Sarah Hyland and Adam DeVine actually have history together on screen prior to their roles in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. Before they were Bumper and Heidi, they were actually Andy and Haley in Modern Family, showing that they already have amazing on-screen chemistry together – and making fans upset when their characters called it quits on the show.

But, that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy them together again in this series. Sarah Hyland has done so much in television. Besides her main role on Modern Family, she has appeared in several shows such as All My Children, Lipstick Jungle, One Life To Live, Bonnie & Clyde, Veronica Mars, and more. She’s also the current host of Love Island USA.

Hyland has also appeared in a variety of movies, including Blind Date, Geek Charming, Vampire Academy, See You In Valhalla, The Wedding Year, My Fake Boyfriend and other films.

Lera Abova (Lina)

Last but not least, we have Lera Abova, who plays a new character called Lina in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. Unlike her co-stars, Lera Abova is relatively new to the world of acting and has only appeared in one film so far, called Anna, but I’m sure that after this show she’ll most be seen in a lot more series or movies, so we can see her in action.

What are you the most excited for in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin? Surely this cast is going to bring the heat to the a capella stage, and I can’t wait to sing along to every single one of the covers that are bound to come.