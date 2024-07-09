7 Questions I Have After The Supacell Season 1 Finale

In Netflix’s seemingly endless catalog of licensed, international, and original shows and movies, superhero content is abundant. However, Supacell stands out amongst its competition. Its diverse cast, unique setting, and gripping storyline make it a must-watch hero story. Black superhero TV shows are rare, and South London superhero shows are even rarer. Supacell is a much-appreciated departure from the norm of this type of series. It’s one of the best shows to binge on Netflix . You’ll zoom through the episodes and want more once you reach the Supacell Season 1 finale.

Supacell would become one of those Netflix shows that was cancelled too soon if it isn’t renewed for Season 2. It has so much more story to tell. Plus, after the Supacell Season 1 finale, I need answers. While we wait to hear if the show is renewed, let's dive into some unresolved storylines that could be addressed in a possible Season 2.

Warning Supacell Season 1 spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What Will Michael Discover In The Future?

Supacell ends with Michael (Tosin Cole) telling the others that he plans to go to the future to find out who is behind everything. Then they can seek revenge with a more focused plan. We already saw a glimpse of the future in earlier episodes. The show may take a page from The Umbrella Academy with an impending apocalypse. Even with just a peek, the future looked bleak. An upcoming apocalypse would make sense.

I am curious about how much of Supacell Season 2 would be set in the future. The show could have Michael return at the start of the season, and we hear about the future without seeing it. He could also spend a substantial amount of time in the future. We could learn about the fate of these characters. But, as we saw with Dionne (Adelayo Adedayo), fate can change. I hope we spend at least a few episodes of Supacell Season 2 in the future to explore who that version of these characters becomes.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How Will Sharleen And Jasmine Escape Their Imprisonment?

Supacell confirms that Krazy (Ghetts) told the truth. The organization took Sharleen (Rayxia Ojo) thinking she was the one with powers. We also saw that her cell is next to Jasmine (Monaé Wilson). I imagine they will bond and try to escape together. We will likely get to know Jasmine and Sharleen a lot more in Season 2.

Jasmine will probably give the audience and Sharleen a lot more information about this mysterious organization and their major plan. Jasmine and Sharleen had supporting roles in the first season. However, I expect their purpose in this tale to grow in potential future seasons.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How Will The Relationships Of The Core Five Develop?

Michael, Sabrina (Nadine Mills), Andre (Eric Kofi Abrefa), Rodney (Calvin Demba), and Tazer (Josh Tedeku) barely interacted all together in Supacell Season 1. However, now they’ve been brought together by tragedy and a purpose. I expect their individual storylines to continue but now with some intersection between them, I think they’ll all develop distinct relationships and dynamics. For example, the show seemed to hint at a possible romance between Andre and Sabrina. Then Rodney and Tazer seem much younger and closer in age than the rest of the group. That fact could bond or divide them.

I can also see Tazer becoming a little brother to Michael and possibly a second son to Andre. I imagine Andre may try to save him from his life of crime, or he may go the opposite direction and want nothing to do with him. He may see him as a threat to the protection of his son. We need to see how the relationships progress in future seasons.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is Krazy Actually Dead?

Supernatural, fantasy, and superhero shows and movies often bring characters back from the dead. Also, most TV show fans know that if you don’t see a character die, don’t assume they’re dead. We seemingly heard Krazy shot. But, did we? Plus, he’s also a character with powers so maybe he saves himself from death or they didn’t kill him but wounded him.

It seemed odd that Ray (Eric Marsan) saved him only for Victoria (Sian Brooke) to kill him. Plus, Krazy has a really cool power. It just doesn’t make sense for them to stop using him. I don’t believe that was the last we saw of Krazy.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What New Super-powered People Will Emerge Next?

As we now know, the core five are not the only people in this world with superpowers. There are a lot of them. Therefore, I expect more characters with powers to emerge in future seasons. Additionally, I am not sure we won’t find out that more characters we already know have them. The Krazy reveal was shocking. There could be more like that or some whose powers haven’t been activated yet. Sharleen could definitely have powers but they haven’t been awoken yet.

That might be part of her journey while locked away.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How Terrifying Is Victoria?

Ray didn’t seem terrifying but that’s mainly because we only got small interactions and scenes with him. He seemed ominous enough to fear him. However, Victoria came in like the Big Bad Wolf.

She’s definitely going to be terrifying like any great superhero villain . Also, like any good villain, I expect her to be a fascinating character with layers, and a purpose and belief in something she thinks is noble. Ready to hate her but also get to know what motivates her.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is Dionne Really Dead?

The moment Michael discovers that Dionne dies in the future, we know her time has limits. I did expect her to die before the Supacell Season 1 finale ended. However, the circumstances of her death did shock me. I didn’t expect a stray bullet meant for Michael to cause her death. It adds to the tragedy of it. However, man y great superhero origin stories start with the death of a loved one.

Therefore, Dionne’s death seemed inevitable, but that doesn’t mean she won’t return. They could use a similar storyline to Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox. Maybe Michael takes a note from Barry Allen’s playbook and saves Dionne but alters this timeline. It seemed like at the end of Supacell Season 1 he didn’t plan to do anything like this, but that was only a few days after her death.

The grief may make him change his mind. Also, as stated, superhero shows and those with supernatural elements play fast and loose with life and death. Supacell could find another way to bring her back. I think she’s dead now but may not stay that way.