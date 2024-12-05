Reacher Fans Had The Funniest Reactions After Alan Ritchson Revealed His 8-Word Mantra To Keep Pushing Through Grueling Workouts

It has been far too long since Jack Reacher beat some dudes to a pulp on my television set. Almost a full calendar year has passed since we wrapped on watching Reacher Season 2, easily one of the best shows available on Prime Video . And while there has been plenty of activity in the world of Reacher, we haven’t received any new episodes to enjoy. We know that Reacher Season 3 will be arriving in 2025, and that it will be an adaptation of the Lee Child book Persuader . But all we are doing is sitting around and waiting, while Reacher star Alan Ritchson spends his off time getting as bulky as possible. Because he needs to look like Reacher. It’s kind of insane.

A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson) A photo posted by on

Alan Ritchson posts on Instagram often. In the above reel , he’s out for a run with his boys. Ritchson takes his fitness routine very seriously. We have written on it often , because it’s so impressive. In the video, Ritchson reveals his 8-word mantra that keeps him focused with regard to his training. He told his followers:

Your body is a billboard for your discipline.

Amen. It’s very clear that Alan Ritchson believes that, and he lives his life by that mantra. It has allowed him to stay in top physical shape as he plays Jack Reacher, or team up for an action movie with the icon , Arnold Schwarzenegger. However, not everyone can adhere to this mantra. This is what separates Ritchson from others. Because, as his comment section on Instagram points out:

My body is a billboard for queso.

Amen to that, as well. I feel that, my friend. Far more than I do the concept of doing hill sprints in the heat, like Alan Ritchson does with his kids. That image also struck one of Ritchson’s followers, and Reacher fans, as funny. Or terrifying. They said:

Imagine driving down the street and seeing Reacher sprinting. SICK.

I’m not sure what I’d do. I’m not ruling out crawling into the fetal position and praying that Reacher isn’t looking for me. Most of the people commenting on Ritchson’s workout post just admire the results, as this person posted:

I love you bro, but the billboard is also screaming "I'm the sauce boss."

Not a lie. These comments cracked me up. The rest seem to be focused on upcoming seasons of Reacher , and a lot of people want him to step into the role of Batman in James Gunn’s DCU. I can see that. However, I think that we are a long way off from that happening, as Gunn currently is immersed in prepping his Superman movie , and has a full slate of announced projects that likely keep pushing the planned The Brave and the Bold down the line of upcoming DC movies . That just means that Ritchson, if he takes the gig, will have plenty of time to keep playing Jack Reacher. And to keep doing hill sprints. While the rest of us eat queso.