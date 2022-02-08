Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Reacts To Amazon Prime's 'Insane' Early Renewal For Season 2
Alan Ritchson is definitely excited about Reacher already being renewed for Season 2!
Amazon Prime Video debuted the first season of the highly-anticipated Reacher on February 4, and the streamer hasn’t wasted any time in guaranteeing that the series (and presumably key cast members) will continue to deliver the action. After just one weekend streaming, Reacher has been renewed for Season 2, and star Alan Ritchson shared his reaction. It's safe to say that he’s excited about the “insane” renewal news!
Alan Ritchson, who already had some action-packed streaming experience before Reacher thanks to Titans, took to Instagram to share his reaction to his new show scoring a renewal so soon:
“Whoaaaaaa!!!” is a pretty good summary of what has happened with Reacher in the three days between its premiere on Amazon Prime Video and the renewal on February 7! The streaming service has revealed that since its February 4 premiere, the show has already ranked among the Top 5 of Prime Video’s most-watched series ever. It’s also one of the most-binged Prime originals, and many fans evidently watched all eight episodes within the first 24 hours of release.
The release of the full first season on the premiere date marked a difference from Season 2 of The Boys, which was one of Prime Video’s other breakout hits and made headlines when it switched to weekly releases. The binge-watch model clearly worked for Reacher, as the show currently averages a 4.7 out of 5 stars when it comes to viewer reviews. Alan Ritchson certainly made a triumphant return to streaming after his character met a tragic fate on Titans. The star had one more message in his celebration of the renewal:
The success of Reacher over its first weekend isn’t altogether surprising, considering the number of largely positive reviews for the show, and the consensus seems to be that Alan Ritchson’s portrayal of Jack Reacher stands up to and even surpasses what Tom Cruise brought to the role in the films. There was no chance of Cruise reprising the role for the TV show, based on some comments from source material author Lee Child. In a fun Easter egg, Child actually wound up making a cameo in the series. The author was full of support in his statement reacting to the Amazon Prime Video renewal, saying:
If you haven’t checked out Reacher just yet, you can find all eight episodes streaming now with an Amazon Prime subscription. The second season probably won’t be ready for quite some time, since few shows could even expect a renewal this early, let alone make plans to restart production. If you’re in the market for some other viewing options during the wait for Alan Ritchson to reprise his role as Jack Reacher, our 2022 TV schedule can point you to some options.
