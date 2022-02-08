Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Reacts To Amazon Prime's 'Insane' Early Renewal For Season 2

Amazon Prime Video debuted the first season of the highly-anticipated Reacher on February 4, and the streamer hasn’t wasted any time in guaranteeing that the series (and presumably key cast members ) will continue to deliver the action. After just one weekend streaming, Reacher has been renewed for Season 2, and star Alan Ritchson shared his reaction. It's safe to say that he’s excited about the “insane” renewal news!

Alan Ritchson, who already had some action-packed streaming experience before Reacher thanks to Titans , took to Instagram to share his reaction to his new show scoring a renewal so soon:

Whoaaaaaa!!! This is incredible! Unlike Reacher who chooses to say nothing, I’m simply speechless. In just our opening weekend you’ve made #ReacheronPrime one of @primevideo most watched shows EVER! That is insane. There are so many people I’m grateful to for making this show as enjoyable as it is. But all of the creative genius and unwavering commitment by all those behind this would amount to nothing if you weren’t enjoying the world of Reacher. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

“Whoaaaaaa!!!” is a pretty good summary of what has happened with Reacher in the three days between its premiere on Amazon Prime Video and the renewal on February 7! The streaming service has revealed that since its February 4 premiere, the show has already ranked among the Top 5 of Prime Video’s most-watched series ever. It’s also one of the most-binged Prime originals, and many fans evidently watched all eight episodes within the first 24 hours of release.

The release of the full first season on the premiere date marked a difference from Season 2 of The Boys, which was one of Prime Video’s other breakout hits and made headlines when it switched to weekly releases . The binge-watch model clearly worked for Reacher, as the show currently averages a 4.7 out of 5 stars when it comes to viewer reviews. Alan Ritchson certainly made a triumphant return to streaming after his character met a tragic fate on Titans . The star had one more message in his celebration of the renewal:

If you’ve enjoyed the show tell somebody. If you haven’t had the chance to dive in yet… all aboard!

The success of Reacher over its first weekend isn’t altogether surprising, considering the number of largely positive reviews for the show, and the consensus seems to be that Alan Ritchson’s portrayal of Jack Reacher stands up to and even surpasses what Tom Cruise brought to the role in the films. There was no chance of Cruise reprising the role for the TV show, based on some comments from source material author Lee Child . In a fun Easter egg, Child actually wound up making a cameo in the series . The author was full of support in his statement reacting to the Amazon Prime Video renewal, saying:

Partnering with Amazon Studios for season one of Reacher was a total delight - they had our backs every step of the way, and it really shows, in every line and every frame. So I'm thrilled we'll be working together again, for season two. This is very exciting news, and I can't wait to get started. Reacher couldn't be in better hands.