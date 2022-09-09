Kris Jenner Got Hooked To A Lie Detector And Asked If She Helped Kim Kardashian Release Her Sex Tape

There’s little doubt at how good of a manager Kris Jenner is for her famous family. She’s helped all six of her children become entrepreneurs — with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner earning billionaire status — and kept her family relevant in pop culture for over a decade. If anything, the question would be how far the momager is willing to go to get her daughters’ names out there, and that’s led to one of the biggest questions surrounding the Kardashian-Jenners: did Kim’s mom have a hand in releasing her sex tape?

James Cordon took advantage of having Kylie and Kris Jenner on The Late Late Show With James Cordon to clear up some rumors surrounding the reality stars, including whether or not Kris Jenner was responsible for leaking the sex tape Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Ray-J made in 2007 that launched the SKIMS founder to fame. Check out what went down:

After a few warm-up questions, asking for her name and the date, etc., James Cordon moved on to slightly more salacious inquiries, including who was her favorite child (Answer: Kylie Jenner). Then the host hit the million-dollar question: “Did you help Kim release her sex tape?” The momager smiled and shook her head, as the audience expressed their own shock at the question. Kris Jenner then said:

It’s OK. No. No.

And the verdict? According to the lie detector, she was telling the truth! Kris Jenner seemed vindicated by the answer, as the audience cheered, and maybe she was wondering why she waited so many years to let a lie detector determine the validity of that claim. Jenner said:

Thank you! Oh I like that. We cleared that up.

Kim Kardashian’s sex tape leak wasn’t the only big talking point that Kris Jenner was able to provide clarification on. According to the lie detector, she was also telling the truth when she said Kim did not rip the Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala, and that Kendall Jenner had not yet learned how to correctly slice a cucumber . This is some good tea, guys.

While the sex tape has been a point of contention on both of the famous family’s reality shows, Kim Kardashian had no problem joking about it — and her mom’s rumored role in its release — during her monologue for Saturday Night Live last October . Kardashian quipped:

I only had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was even premiering. It must have slipped my mom’s mind.

One person who was not amused when the subject came on up The Kardashians was Ray J, who has consistently maintained that he did not leak the tape. When Kanye West said on the Hulu reality show that he’d met with Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend to secure the hard drive, thus supposedly ending the decadelong drama, Ray J broke his silence to say:

I've never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing.