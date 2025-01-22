'I Need To Do A F--king Rom-Com.' Taylor Kitsch Does Not Hold Back When Talking About American Primeval And The Direction Of His Hollywood Career As A Whole
This man means business.
Taylor Kitsch got his big break in Hollywood back in 2006 when he portrayed Tim Riggins on the hit teen drama Friday Night Lights, and since then he’s continued to throw himself into roles on projects like Painkiller, The Terminal List (as well as its upcoming spinoff) and Lone Survivor. It’s quite an intense resume he’s compiled, and that includes his most recent series, American Primeval, a new Netflix show to hit the 2025 TV schedule. Kitsch took a moment to look at his career and admitted maybe it’s time to step into something a little lighter.
For his role as Isaac Reed on American Primeval — which Rotten Tomatoes viewers have been all over — Taylor Kitsch learned the Shoshone language, CBC reports, to portray a man raised by the tribe in the 19th century around the time of the Mountain Meadows Massacre. That reportedly follows other big moves like opening a sobriety facility for veterans following his role as an opioid addict on Painkiller (which can also be streamed with a Netflix subscription) and moving to Texas while filming Friday Night Lights. Kitsch admitted that he becomes quite committed, saying:
An actor allowing himself to be consumed by the subjects he’s portraying can often bring realism and empathy to a production, and it’s obvious those people and places stick with him. He also reportedly took up wildlife photography after the 2010 film The Bang Bang Club and remained close to the Navy SEALS after portraying an officer on Lone Survivor and The Terminal List. Taylor Kitsch continued:
It certainly sounds challenging — and fulfilling — but it also sounds like a lot for the actor to put himself through. He seemed to admit that, as he said:
Unfortunately for Friday Night Lights fans, that probably doesn’t mean we’ll see him in the reboot of the beloved high school football series. While he did answer some of CinemaBlend’s questions regarding the FNL reboot, Taylor Kitsch said he really has no interest in reprising the role of Tim Riggins to star in the new series. He is, however, possibly open to a guest appearance — maybe one that wouldn’t inspire him to move to Texas again.
We’ll be keeping an eye on Taylor Kitsch’s projects to see if he ever does get around to that rom-com, but for now, the limited series American Primeval can be streamed in full on Netflix.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.