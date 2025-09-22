Will Sarah Paulson Be Back For More American Horror Story? Here’s What She Says

Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story is arguably one of the best FX shows ever, and was welcomed part of the Halloween season for years. While fans can re-watch AHS tenure on the air with a Hulu subscription, we're not being treated to the 13th season. But would Sarah Paulson return to the horror anthology series? Luckily for us, she recently addressed this.

Paulson has starred in some of the best American Horror Story seasons, and is known for crafting wildly different characters each time. The iconic scream queen was recently interviewed by People at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon, revealing her thoughts about returning for more American Horror Story. She said:

I hope to be doing another season. Wink, wink.

Well, that's definitely a hopeful message. While Paulson didn't explicitly confirm anything, it sounds like she's expecting to return if/when AHS returns to FX. Whether or not that'll happen in time for this year's spooky season remains to be seen, but clearly Ryan Murphy's muse is down to clown.

While fans have been treated to new content from Murphy, they've been left wondering if American Horror Story Season 13 was going to return. We've gotten a new season almost every fall since it premiered in 2011, so this is a tradition for longtime fans of the series.

As previously mentioned, Ryan Murphy is still bringing chilling TV content to fans. A new season of Monster is arriving in early October for those with a Netflix subscription, this time centering around suspected serial killer Ed Gein. And a fourth season focused on Lizzie Borden is already in the works. Still, longtime fans of the entertainment mogul are hoping for more AHS sooner rather than later. Preferably with Sarah Paulson playing yet another iconic character.

In a worst case scenerio, American Horror Story could end up joining a list of other Ryan Murphy shows that have either been cancelled or let on in definite hold. Ratched was cancelled by Netflix despite originally being ordered for two seasons, while fans are still hoping to see more of The Politician and/or Hollywood. Hopefully the future of AHS becomes clear sooner rather than later.

Who knows? Perhaps a new season is already in the works and Sarah Paulson was just being cheeky with her comments. Only time will tell, but it's clear that there's fan interest about the future of the long-running anthology series. Either way, Murphy is bringing new horror content to the small screen this October, which something I can definitely get behind.

American Horror Story is streaming in its entirety on Hulu and Monster: The Ed Gein Story will debut on Netflix October 3rd as part of the 2025 TV schedule. Now pardon me as I re-watch Coven for the 12th time.