Sydney Sweeney Is Surprisingly Non-Glamorous In First Look At The Housemaid, And I Don't Trust Amanda Seyfried's Smile One Bit

Sydney Sweeney has been booked and busy as of late and, with that, the highly sought-after actress has several key titles on the 2025 movie schedule. One of those movies is the book-to-film adaptation of The Housemaid, which is based on Freida McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name. Sweeney and her co-stars along with director Paul Feig have been teasing the film, and the first-look photos are finally here. The stills show Sweeney looking uncharacteristically unglamorous, while Seyfried sports a devilish smile.

The first official stills from The Housemaid come by way of People and, while they’re just images, they do provide keen teases of some of the major players in the film. Sydney Sweeney’s character, Millie Calloway, is present and accounted for, and she’s not all dolled up like some of Sweeney’s other characters. Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfried plays Millie’s employer, Nina Winchester and, based on the stills in which she appears, I already don’t trust her. Check out the two actresses and their co-stars in the Instagram post below:

Other actors seen in these initial photos are Brandon Sklenar, who plays Nina’s husband, and Michele Morrone, who plays groundskeeper Enzo. Morrone previously described his character as a “weirdo,” and that photo doesn’t do him any favors. However, as someone who hasn’t read the book, I’m more inclined to trust Enzo than Nina at this point. That smirk just seems so sinister, and the still that shows her confronting Millie in the bathroom is a bit creepy. All of that aside though, these images are a great way to get fans pumped.

Not seen in these photos, though, is Elizabeth Perkins, who portrays Andrew’s stringent mother, Evelyn. Mark Grossman, who portrays Millie’s first boyfriend, Scott Crawford, is also not present. Of course, these photos are just teases, so it’s understandable as to why not all of the cast would be shown. Maybe Perkins and Grossman will appear in the first official trailer, whenever that’s released.

In the meantime, what’s known about The Housemaid is that it centers on Millie, who takes a job as a live-in maid with the Winchesters as a way of restarting her life. The dynamic between the trio starts off well enough, though the situation takes a dark turn and secrets are revealed. While screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine tells People that this is a “faithful interpretation” of the book, she also says viewers should expect surprises. Paul Feig previously said viewers will clutch their pearls over what they’ll see in the film.

Production on The Housemaid began in early 2025, with the cast and crew sharing a funny video. The stars have since expressed enthusiasm about the production when asked about it. All the while, Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney have been palling around and seem to have forged a firm bond off camera. Seyfried recently discussed watching the film with Sweeney, and she seems very happy with how it turned out.

As previously mentioned, the next logical piece of promotion for Paul Feig’s latest film would be a trailer. Hopefully, that footage will effectively convey the uneasy vibes conveyed by these first-look photos. I look forward to seeing what’s in store (and I’ll surely be keeping an eye on Amanda Seyfried’s Nina).

The Housemaid opens in theaters on December 19, 2025.