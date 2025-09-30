Season 2 Of A Show With 99% On Rotten Tomatoes Was Just Added To Netflix, And You'll Want To Sink Your Teeth Into This One

Oh, Netflix just added a great one for you. While we’re constantly talking about the 2025 TV schedule and what’s new on it, the streamer added a season of a show with 99% on Rotten Tomatoes that aired in 2024 that you need to stream with a Netflix subscription ASAP. This project I’m talking about is Season 2 of the AMC series Interview with the Vampire, and trust me when I say, you’re going to want to sink your teeth into this one.

The Rotten Tomatoes numbers speak for themselves. This book-to-screen adaptation of Anne Rice’s beloved series is 1% off 100%, which speaks to the overall acclaim this incredible vampire show has received over the years.

Now, I personally fell head over heels for this project very recently. Season 1 has been available on Netflix for a while, and I streamed it with one of my best friends and her partner, who were already massive fans of the series and its source material. They couldn’t stop gushing about it, so I sank my teeth into it, too, and it was irresistible.

So, obviously, we had to watch Season 2 immediately, which led to a short-lived subscription to the AMC+ streaming service , which is where new episodes of Interview with the Vampire and other projects in the Anne Rice universe air their newest work.

However, now it’s available in another place, and trust me when I say: You need to watch this show now, it’s brilliant!

For those who might not know, the first two seasons of Interview with the Vampire follow the events of the book of the same name, and it's told from the perspective of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson). He recalls the tale of being turned into a vampire by Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) in New Orleans during the early 1900s and the immortal life that followed to a journalist named Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) in the present day.

It’s a juicy and bloody tale of lust, desire and temptation, and it follows Louis, Lestat and others as they dive into the world of vampirism. However, overall, it’s a secluded season. There aren’t many other vampires, and it focuses primarily on Louis, Lestat and their turbulent, to put it lightly, love story that is fueled by their undeniable, palpable chemistry.

Season 2 picks up not long after the events of Season 1, and – without giving too much away – is set in Paris. New vampires enter the picture, and Louis and an important character from Season 1 named Claudia (who is played by Delainey Hayles in Season 2) wind up mixed up with them as they learn the rules, lore and drama surrounding the creatures they’ve become.

In many ways, Season 2 is even better than Season 1, as it really addresses the complexity of memory and the stories we tell ourselves, seeing as this entire tale is being recalled by Louis decades and decades after it actually happened. It’s rich, bloody and oh so desirable, and trust me when I say, you’ll likely devour every episode.

Plus, it’s important to get on this train now, because there’s more, and I mean a lot more, coming. First of all, Interview with the Vampire will return in 2026 under a new name, The Vampire Lestat, as it shifts perspectives to Sam Reid’s French rockstar vampire and follows the events of the second book in this series. Also, along with this great show about immortality , the Anne Rice universe on AMC features the series Mayfair Witches and the new show Talamasca , which will premiere its first season on October 26.

So, there’s a lot to look forward to, but before you do that, you need to watch this incredibly highly rated series on Netflix as soon as humanly (or vampirically) possible.