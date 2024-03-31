Selena Gomez Stunned In All Black Following Possible Shade From Hailey Bieber, And Beyoncé Is Involved?

The drama appears to live on between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, at least in the eyes of their respective fans, who interpreted one of the proud nepo baby ’s recent social media posts to be a direct shot at the Only Murders in the Building star. Gomez, meanwhile, stepped out in a gorgeous black number from Oscar De La Renta, seemingly unbothered by the latest shade that involved Justin Bieber (naturally), Beyoncé and a track off of her new album Cowboy Carter.

Fans have suspected an ongoing feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez at least since 2018, when Justin Bieber and Gomez ended their eight-year, on-off relationship for good, with the “Beauty and a Beat” singer getting engaged to then-Hailey Baldwin within months.

Selena Gomez Steps Out For The Premiere Of Steve Martin’s Documentary

Any thoughts of past relationship drama took a back-burner March 29, as Selena Gomez supported her OMITB co-star Steve Martin at the premiere of Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces. Check out the fit below:

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty Image)

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer looked fabulous in the long-sleeved Oscar De La Renta midi gown, which featured an off-the-shoulders neckline decorated with large bows. Her look featured sheer black stockings, pointed-toe Louboutin heels and makeup from her Rare Beauty line.

Despite the premiere coming a day after the latest bout of perceived shade from Hailey Bieber, it was no surprise to see Selena Gomez at the SoHo premiere of Steve Martin’s documentary, as she showed through the sweetest tribute to him and Martin Sheen just how much love she has for her co-stars on Only Murders in the Building (one of the best original shows on Hulu ). So what did Bieber post, and how is Beyoncé involved?

Hailey Bieber (Possibly) Shades Selena Gomez While Listening To ‘Jolene’

One of the tracks on Beyoncé’s new Cowboy Carter album is a remake of Dolly Parton’s hit “Jolene,” a song about a woman trying to steal a married man. Hailey Bieber posted a screenshot of the track to her Instagram Stories (per Page Six ) with “whew 😤” written over it, leading many to believe she was calling out Selena Gomez for actions or feelings related to Justin Bieber.

No further context was given to Hailey Bieber’s intentions with the post, but Selena Gomez’s fans hit up the comment section of another Hailey Instagram pic to share their thoughts on the perceived diss. They turned the situation around, alleging it was Hailey who had gone after Justin when he was still with Gomez, writing:

You're the Jolene 😵‍💫 – feeble.xx

Who’s gonna tell her she is Jolene? – almaflogro

She’s Jolene at this point. – pilar_hilger

You are Jolene 😂😂😂😂 – marciagrcia

The apparent resurfacing of the beef comes a year after Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s Eyebrowgate , in which the celebs were accused of shading Selena Gomez for over-laminating her eyebrows. That — in addition to another post that many thought showed Bieber suggesting Gomez had “deserved” to be body-shamed over some bikini photos — led to months of online bullying and death threats from fans that Bieber said affected her mental health .

Of course we don’t know what Hailey Bieber meant with her “Jolene” post or what (if anything) goes on behind the scenes between the Biebers and Selena Gomez — who, incidentally, has been dating music producer Benny Blanco for the better part of a year. However, it’s clear that many believe this feud just got reignited.