Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Has Honest Reaction To Personality Criticisms From Fans

The Selling Sunset cast, like many in reality TV, get scorched for the way in which they come across on their show. Christine Quinn's perceived villainy on the high-rolling real estate streaming show apparently has people stopping her in the streets, which she claims is Netflix's fault. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Chrishell Stause’s bright-eyed and bushy-tailed persona has drawn some criticisms of its own from fans. And recently, Stause provided a very honest reaction to the complaints.

While many perhaps consider Chrishell Stause’s on-screen demeanor to be rather kind and warm, others have viewed it as being somewhat faked. However, she's not blaming Netflix for the perception, she's blaming herself. (If that isn't in total keeping with her personality presented on Selling Sunset, then I don't know what is.) Seemingly random and out of the blue, the Netflix star wrote on Twitter:

When people watch #sellingsunset & get annoyed by my personality. Honestly, same. I think years of auditioning clicks a weird part of my brain when speaking to camera to be “ON” and I am working on it. Lol. But girl just relax. By the time we’re cancelled I’ll get it.

It's a very humble reaction, to say the least. There aren't many who would take a harsh critique about one’s supposed annoying personality and say they're “working on it.” What's more, there aren't too many reality stars who will willingly admit that their show one day will (inevitably) be cancelled. In fact, one might suggest that it's self-deprecating to an equally harsh degree.

But it was nice to discover that the tweet actually engendered a huge response from the more positive side of the fanbase. They called her a “high energy bubbly queen” and “a professional in and out.” One particularly kind reply to the post prompted Chrishell Stause to say that she wasn’t actually intending her followers to go to bat for her. She was “just laughing” about how she apparently feels herself while watching the show.

Much as its headliner will like to point out, it doesn't appear as though Selling Sunset will be cancelled anytime soon. Already, it has turned into a bona fide franchise with the release of Selling Tampa on Netflix last year, with Selling the OC in the midst of filming. The OG series just released its much-anticipated fourth season to boot on the platform, and the fifth is slated for March. Move over, Real Housewives, there’s another expanding reality universe in town.

In the interim, Chrishell Stause has been living her best life (with a new brunette look), despite what critics think of her personality. She dated her Selling Sunset co-star/boss Jason Oppenheim throughout 2021 after the controversial divorce with her ex-husband, Justin Hartley, was finalized. Stause and Oppenheim eventually broke up before the end of the year, though, citing different family-making aspirations. But she posted a thirst trap recently for anyone mistakenly under the belief that she is not on the dating/baby market.

The Selling Sunset alum is, by all accounts, throwing down the gauntlet for 2022. She's single, ready to mingle and working on the put-on aspects of her personality. Now... what are the rest of us doing?