8 Shows And Movies Like Netflix's One Piece

So you finished One Piece , and you need more shows like it to fill that One Piece-sized hole in your heart now – I got you.

The live-action One Piece has finally arrived on Netflix after years of waiting. While we didn't know how Netflix was somehow going to adapt the beloved anime originally, the series finally premiered on August 31, 2023. After fans anxiously ( and some confidently ) waited for the new One Piece series to drop, Netflix delivered the show to viewers.

Featuring killer fight scenes almost reminiscent of Henry Cavill in The Witcher and a story unlike any other manga out there, the One Piece live-action series was a great adaptation. In my mind, it is undoubtedly going to receive a Season 2 considering how popular it has become on both social media and on the platform.

Unfortunately, there are only eight episodes of One Piece, and if you're like me, you binged them quickly. So now, you're wondering where to go and what to watch next. Well, look no further, because we have eight shows on here that you might want to check out if you're looking for something after One Piece.

(Image credit: Sky One)

Treasure Island (2012)

This miniseries, featuring Elijah Wood, Toby Regbo, Donald Sutherland, and more, is one of the best adaptations of Treasure Island. The two-part miniseries is based on the novel of the same name by Robert Louis Stevenson. It follows a young Jim Hawkins as he discovers a map that leads to a legendary island owned by Captain Flint, and he decides to make it his mission to find it.

One Piece's central premise is the same. Monkey D. Luffy wants to be King of the Pirates, and he takes it upon himself to find the legendary One Piece, a treasure unlike any other. Treasure Island is a little more of your typical pirate-treasure story, between good pirates and evil pirates, but if you like the premise of One Piece, this is a quick and easy miniseries that can be watched in an afternoon.

Stream Treasure Island on Pluto TV.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Shadow And Bone (2021 - Present)

Next up on this list is Shadow and Bone, another Netflix adaptation, this time based on the book series of the same name by Leigh Bardugo. The series mainly follows Alina Skarkov, a young woman who discovers she has game-changing powers that can save their world.

While the pirate element isn't as intense in Shadow and Bone – as the series is mainly focused on fantasy and wizard-like powers – I will say that if you enjoy the worldbuilding of One Piece, you'll love this series. There's so much attention to detail, from the sets to the costumes, the spells, the language, and so much more. There's always something new to discover. There were several improvements in Season 2 – and hopefully, if there's a Season 3, it'll only continue to grow to be great.

Stream Shadow and Bone on Netflix.

Shadow And Bone 7.6/10 83% Watch at Netflix

(Image credit: Walt Disney Feature Animation)

Treasure Planet (2002)

I know, I already put an adaptation of Treasure Island on here, but I need to add Treasure Planet, too. This underrated Disney film from the early 2000s follows Jim Hawkins. When he receives a map from a dying pirate, he takes it upon himself to travel into outer space to find Treasure Planet, where this supposed treasure that could potentially change his life forever is.

The movie has the same premise as the first Treasure Island on this list and One Piece, but the take of it happening literally in outer space makes it much more enjoyable. Not only that, but this is one of Joseph-Gordon Levitt's best movies, hands down. He voices Jim Hawkins so well, and he's the perfect person to follow on this action-packed quest.

Stream Treasure Planet on Disney+.

Rent/Buy Treasure Planet on Amazon.

(Image credit: Aniplex of America)

Demon Slayer (2019 - Present)

You knew there would be anime on this list; don't lie. Demon Slayer mainly follows Tanjiro. He trains to become a Demon Slayer in order to take down Muzan, the Demon King, so he can save his little sister – who was turned into a demon the night his whole family was killed.

Demon Slayer is a part of the shonen genre of anime, the same genre that One Piece is, which follows main characters usually on a long journey in a world that is overtaken by supernatural powers. Tanjiro is arguably one of the most likable anime protagonists ever, and he could compete with Luffy for that title. Season 3 of Demon Slayer has only made the show better , so you have to check it out.

Stream Demon Slayer on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Disney)

The Pirates Of The Caribbean Films (2003 - 2017)

In Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies , we mainly follow Captain Jack Sparrow, an eccentric pirate and captain of The Black Pearl, on the crazy adventures he goes on while sailing the seas, facing dangerous enemies that turn his life upside down.

If One Piece didn't have a live-action adaptation, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise would be the closest thing to it. They are quite different in many ways, but both feature memorable characters ( one of Johnny Depp's best roles is Captain Jack Sparrow) and intense worldbuilding in a pirate setting. There are also some magical moments – nothing as crazy as One Piece, but they are there.

Stream the Pirates of the Caribbean movies on Disney+.

Rent/Buy the Pirates of the Caribbean movies on Amazon.

(Image credit: HBO)

Our Flag Means Death (2022 - Present)

Max has some incredible original shows , and Our Flag Means Death ranks among the top. This series, loosely based on the life of Stede Bonnet, follows the story of a man who leaves his entire life behind to become a pirate, captain a ship of his own, and fall into hilarious life-threatening situations that he and his crew somehow have to survive.

This series is so out there and crazy, but it's incredibly fun at the same time. Not only is it an excellent series for LGBTQ+ representation, but it almost feels like an homage to the tall tales of being a pirate, delivering it hysterically. If you love the comedy of One Piece, you'll likely love Our Flag Means Death.

Stream Our Flag Means Death on Max.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Black Clover (2017 - 2021)

The second anime on this list is Black Clover. This anime, which ran for four seasons, mainly follows Asta, a young boy who was born powerless in a world of influential people, with one goal in mind – to become the Wizard King, something he looks to do when he receives a grimoire and joins the Black Bulls.

Asta and Luffy's primary goals are very similar – Luffy wants to be King of the Pirates, and Asta intends to be the Wizard King, with both not having much experience beforehand. However, the determination they show is unlike any other anime character out there. And, of course, Black Clover also features plenty of magic, making it a spectacle for the eye. There's even a movie of it on Netflix now.

Stream Black Clover on Crunchyroll.

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

One Piece Anime (1999 - Present)

Oh, you knew I was going to put this on here. The One Piece anime, which has been running since the late 1990s, follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates as they look to accomplish their dreams on the sea, with Luffy striving to become King of the Pirates.

Read More About One Piece (Image credit: Netflix) I Watched All Of Netflix's One Piece And It's Everything I Could Have Wanted In A Live-Action Show

Yes, I am serious when I say this show has been ongoing since the late 1990s. It has 1000+ episodes. It's going to take a long time for you to catch up. But I think it's time well spent. Will you be able to leave your couch for a year? Probably not, but at least you'll be all caught up in Luffy's current adventures. It's one of the best anime to start on if you're up for the long haul.

Stream One Piece on Crunchyroll.

While I'm sure it will be a while before we see a possible One Piece Season 2, you can check out plenty of shows to fill that void. Now, if you don't mind me, I will be re-watching Netflix's One Piece again.