8 Shows Like Letterkenny And How To Watch Them

You’re using your Hulu subscription to re-watch some of the best episodes of Letterkenny the other dayee when it really starts to hit you that we have seen the last of this hilariously unique phenomenon. Creators and stars Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney’s hit comedy following the citizens of the titular rural Canadian town dropped its twelfth and final season in 2023 — ending a fruitful era of eccentric characters of a diverse “ply,” intense fisticuffs, and rapid-fire dialogue you would need a special glossary to keep up with.

To be fair (to be fairrrrrrrrrr), just because the Letterkenny cast took their final bow does not mean you need get all gutty about it as there are plenty of other great sitcoms available to watch that a fan would likely give a Texas-size 10-4 to if they gave it a shot — not even counting the direct spin-offs, Shoresy and the animated Littlekenny. So, pitter patter — let’s get our choices for shows like Letterkenny, and learn how to watch them.

Trailer Park Boys (2001-2018)

A documentary film crew follows the booze-filled and often illegal activities of a trio of life-long friends (played by John Paul Trembly, Rob Wells, and Mike Smith) while living in a mobile home community.

Why it is worth checking out if you are a fan of Letterkenny: Before Letterkenny, the most popular sitcom following a group of eccentric characters in a rural Canadian town was Trailer Park Boys — creator Mike Clattenburg’s mockumentary-style spin-off from a 1999 movie of the same name currently exclusive with a Netflix subscription — that, also like Letterkenny, has its own special holiday episodes and an animated spin-off series.

Stream Trailer Park Boys on Netflix.

Corner Gas (2004-2009)

The life and times of the owner and proprietor (played by Brent Butt) of a fueling station in the middle of nowhere, plus his employees and frequent customers.

Why it is worth checking out if you are a fan of Letterkenny: Another popular TV show following blue collar characters in a rural Canadian town with an animated spin-off series that predates Letterkenny is Corner Gas — an award-winning comedy that, like Letterkenny, was also co-created by its star and is known for its cleverly absurd depictions of the mundane and downright uneventful.

Stream Corner Gas on Freevee through Amazon.

Buy Corner Gas on DVD on Amazon.

Kim's Convenience (2016-2021)

The life and times of a Korean immigrant (played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) running a one-stop shop in Toronto with his wife (Jean Yoon), daughter (Andrea Bang), and son (Simu Liu).

Why it is worth checking out if you are a fan of Letterkenny: Another popular TV comedy following blue collar characters in Canada (which also gained notoriety around the same time as Letterkenny) is Kim’s Convenience — co-creator Ins Choi’s series adaptation of his semi-autobiographical play which is noted for being one of the best shows centered on Asian characters and as Simu Liu’s breakout gig before playing Shang-Chi in the MCU.

Stream Kim's Convenience on Netflix.

Buy Kim's Convenience on Amazon.

Buy Kim's Convenience on DVD on Amazon.

Less Than Kind (2008-2013)

The life and daily struggles of an overweight teenage boy (played by Jesse Camacho) with his dysfunctional Jewish family, his job, and other pressing circumstances while living in Winnipeg.

Why it is worth checking out if you are a fan of Letterkenny: One of the more underrated, quirky TV comedies set in Canada is Less Than Kind — creators Marvin Kaye and Chris Sheasgreen’s series that focuses more on commenting on family dynamics than Letterkenny does, but might be just as funny in its own special way.

Stream Less Than Kind on Amazon Prime.

Stream Less Than Kind on Tubi.

Stream Less Than Kind on The Roku Channel.

Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

After their crooked accountant causes them to lose everything, a wealthy family (played by Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy) is forced to live in their sole remaining asset: a small town that they once purchased as a joke years earlier that's filled with eccentric characters.

Why it is worth checking out if you are a fan of Letterkenny: One of the all-time most popular TV comedies set in a rural town and produced in Canada is the Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek — which, like Letterkenny, was created by two Schitt’s Creek cast members (Eugene and Dan Levy) and is especially beloved for its heartwarming themes of mutual respect and acceptance beneath its clever humor.

Stream Schitt's Creek on Hulu.

Stream Schitt's Creek on Freevee on Amazon.

Buy Schitt's Creek on DVD on Amazon.

Welcome To Flatch (2022-2023)

A documentary film crew chronicles what goes on in a small town in Ohio, particularly from the point of view of a handful of its most average (but unusually eccentric) citizens.

Why it is worth checking out if you are a fan of Letterkenny: Shifting gears to a few U.S.-based series that bear some similarities to Letterkenny, we have Welcome to Flatch — developer Jenny Bick’s short-lived, Americanized update of a British comedy called This Country — which also stars the American Pie movies’ Seann William Scott and one-time The Boys cast member Aya Cash.

Buy Welcome to Flatch on Amazon.

Reservation Dogs (2021-2023)

A group of four Indigenous teenagers (played by Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Paulina Alexis) decide to turn to crime in order raise enough funds to escape their reservation community in Oklahoma.

Why it is worth checking out if you are a fan of Letterkenny: Cleverly taking inspiration from a certain Quentin Tarantino movie, creators Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s Reservation Dogs is a charming and inventive FX original, coming-of-age comedy that, like Letterkenny, sheds light on what goes on in the Indigenous reservation communities in rural areas in the modern day.

Stream Reservation Dogs on Hulu.

My Name Is Earl (2005-2009)

A dissatisfied crook (played by Jason Lee) decides to give up his criminal lifestyle and make amends for his many wrong-doings in hopes that it will improve his life.

Why it is worth checking out if you are a fan of Letterkenny: In addition to the quirky humor and heartwarming moments that make it a good match with Letterkenny, the title character of creator Greg Garcia’s Emmy-winning NBC comedy, My Name is Earl, has a lot in common with the likes of Wayne (Jared Keeso), Daryl (Nathan Dales), Katie (Michelle Mylett), and Squirrely Dan (K. Trevor Wilson), being a well-meaning hick who tends to get into trouble from time to time.

Stream My Name Is Earl on Hulu.

Buy My Name Is Earl on Amazon.

Buy My Name Is Earl on DVD on Amazon.

How’re ya now that you have more great TV comedies to watch to help you miss Letterkenny a little bit less?