The Traitors' Yam Yam Gives One Word Response To Photo Of Michael Rapaport And Tiffany Mitchell

The Traitors Season 4 got off to a rocking start that saw a couple of big eliminations and a secret Traitor revealed all by Episode 3. It was a lot, but there's so much more for the competition series to show. In fact, I have a feeling the biggest feud of the season so far will get even more dramatic after seeing a recent post by Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho.

The Survivor winner spotted a post on X that showed fellow Traitors player and Big Brother alum Tiffany Mitchell photographed with actor Michael Rapaport. The Atypical actor had posted a photo of them together on his Instagram Stories, which Tiffany then reposted in a since-expired story of her own. Somebody shared it on X with the caption stating that the duo was going to ruin the season. Arocho quoted the picture and comment, and said the following:

CHOICES

I can only speculate on what Yam Yam meant by this exactly, but I think I have a good idea. I think he suggested it was a "choice" for Tiffany to share a photo with Michael Rapaport, given the controversy that has surrounded him since his casting was first announced. Perhaps he's alluding to her decision to align with Rapaport in The Traitors, and suggesting his relationship with her is just as shaky as it was with the New York actor.

Yam Yam and Michael Rapaport are not fans of each other in The Traitors. They were at each other's throats from the start of the Chariot challenge, and every interaction between them after only seemed to escalate the drama. Rapaport went off during the roundtable segment at Yam Yam and many others, and according to Porsha Williams, we didn't even see the entire edit of how wild it was.

This social media post suggests to me that their feud continues even as The Traitors continues on the 2026 TV schedule. Keep in mind, Season 4 filmed over the summer of 2025, and it seems there is still beef between them as fans watch the episodes with a Peacock subscription. It has me eager to find out what might've led to such petty social media activity, and if Tiffany Mitchell had a role to play in all of it.

I wouldn't be surprised since when CinemaBlend spoke to Mitchell in 2021, she shared what she'd do if she were invited back to be on Big Brother. She revealed she'd want to start drama and shake up the house as a player, which suggested some messier gameplay than the master strategy she showed in BB Season 23. Is that why she buddied up with one of the most polarizing people on The Traitors? I have to wonder.

I'm now very excited to see what's next for this trio, and if they'll all butt heads again when The Traitors returns to Peacock with Episodes 4 and 5 on Thursday, January 15th. Catch up on the episodes released so far, and get ready for more lies, deception, and drama.