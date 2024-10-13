Stranger Things Alum Sean Astin Posted A Fun Photo With A Demogorgen, But Now I'm In My Feelings Again While Thinking About Bob

The Upside Down is not for the weak, and the dangerous alternate dimension and its bloodthirsty creatures have been responsible for a number of character deaths throughout Stranger Things' run. However, some hit home more than others, and such is the case with Sean Astin, who played Bob Newby. The actor reminded fans of his character's heart-wrenching death in one of Netflix’s best originals by sharing a fun photo of himself with a Demogorgen, but it has me in my feelings again.

Unfortunately, Bob will likely not reappear amid the forthcoming Stranger Things 5 . However, the Lord of the Rings alum surprised fans with a fun Instagram photo of himself posing with a Demodog -- a younger version of a Demogorgen -- replica at a recent convention, channeling his inner Super Bob. Check it ou:

I don’t know about you, but this image is really affecting me on an emotional level. Sean Astin posing tough with the monster that killed his character? It’s bittersweet. But what I think I love about this post is it shows just how much the Goonies actor treasures all his roles, just as much as the fans do. It also confirms the Rudy star gives off the same kind, nerdy energy as Bob. I'm glad to see the lovable actor, who gave advice he to the child actors on set, hasn't changed.

If you’ve been a fan of Stranger Things since the early seasons, then you’ll remember the heartbreak felt when Bob Newby was killed. Personally, I can’t forget how brave he was helping Joyce, Will and Hopper escape from Hawkins lab. We see him turn and smile when he sees Joyce is safe. So it’s utterly devastating when the Demodogs get him.

Out of all the Stranger Things deaths, Bob was the first character killed off that audiences were able to know and love throughout a whole season. Seriously, how could you not care for the dorky yet sweet boyfriend of Joyce Byers? Just picturing him just laying there by himself makes me want to cry all over again.

It would seem I’m not the only one caught in my feels from this photo. Even though Stranger Things 2 premiered seven years ago, it seems not everyone has gotten over Bob's demise. This comment from @bella.woods.36 on Instagram seems to sum up the pain over Bob’s passing:

Everytime I rewatch stranger things I skip season two bc no death hurt as much as bobs

Skipping all of Season 2 seems a bit dramatic, but it really captures how hard we were hit with Bob’s ending. After all, Stranger Things 2 was an immediate hit upon release , and I think it's undderated within the franchise , what with Max’s introduction to the group and the reveal of Will’s connection to the Mindflayer. Knowing what we know now after Season 4, it makes everything that happened in Season 2 even more chilling.

I’m quite scared for Will’s fate in the Stranger Things finale given his supernatural connection to the Upside Down, and I fear it may be similar to Bob’s. But if anyone can figure out how to both defeat Vecna and save Will, it's our favorite bike riding, DND-playing crew from Hawkins. At present, though, let's just continue to remember Bob and be glad that Sean Astin is alive and well.