New on Netflix: 8 Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (Dec. 4-10)

Netflix is still the king of the streaming world and the first place most people probably go when looking for something new to watch. It's not hard to find the Best movies on Netflix, but there's so much to be found there it can often cause option paralysis when it comes to trying to find something to watch.

The first day of the month always brings an avalanche of new content. This month that meant that most of the modern DC movies, from Man of Steel to Birds of Prey joined the platform, giving viewers who don't also have Max access to those blockbusters.

The first full week of December doesn't bring nearly the quantity of content, but there's no lack of quality, or at least potential quality, as several new movies and series arrive on Netflix. Whatever you happen to be looking for, there's plenty to recommend to any sort of viewer, from animated family shows to horror movies, to psychological dramas, here's what to check out this week on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Archies - December 7

We’ve seen numerous adaptations of the classic Archies comics over the years, most recently with Riverdale, which recast the decades-old characters in a more dramatic light. The twist in the new Netflix movie, The Archies however, may even top that. The movie looks to be filled with all the music and teen hijinks we’d otherwise expect from the likes of Archie and Jughead, but certainly, we’ve never seen anything quite like this before. The film is set in the 1960s, and in a town called Riversdale, but Riverdale is now located somewhere in India. The Hindi language film will put a truly unique twist on the age-old characters.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hilda: Season 3 - December 7

When Hilda first debuted on Netflix in 2018 it met with raves from both critics and fans of Luke Pearson’s graphic novels that the show is based on. The second season won the Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Animated Series, and now Hilda is back for a third season which will, unfortunately for fans, be the final one for the acclaimed series. But while this may be the end, all expectations are Hilda will go out on a high note.

(Image credit: Netflix)

NAGA - December 7

The holiday season may not be the time that most people’s thoughts turn to horror, but for horror fans, Christmas may be coming a bit early. NAGA, which debuted earlier this year at the Toronto Film Festival to strong critical reception makes its debut on Netflix. The movie sees a woman stranded in the desert and trying to make it home, while attempting to avoid, among other things, a very angry camel. While that may sound a little silly, NAGA looks like an absolutely harrowing ride that will be right up the alley for any horror fan.

(Image credit: Netflix)

My Life With The Walter Boys - December 7

My Life with the Walter Boys may not look like anything too special from the outside, just a fairly standard teen drama, but the new Netflix series is something of a culmination for a work that had a unique beginning. The novel on which the series is based was originally published on Wattpad, where it remained for over a decade, even after the story was picked up and published in novel form.

(Image credit: Netflix)

World War II: From the Frontlines - December 7

We’ve all seen our fair share of World War II documentaries. One might expect there’s really nothing new to say or be seen regarding the event but the documentary series World War II: From the Frontlines, boasts original WWII footage that has been colorized and enhanced through modern technological means, so we’ve truly never seen World War II quite like this. If nothing else this new series should be worth a look from anybody interested in the topic just to see the footage in a new way.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 - December 8

With the finale of the newest season of The Great British Baking Show having recently aired, fans don’t have to quit cold turkey, at least not quite yet. New episodes of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays arrive just in time to let fans have a little bit more fun with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Since these episodes were actually originally aired at the end of 2022 and early 2023, co-host Matt Lucas will "return" as these were Lucas' actual final episodes before leaving the show. The episodes will see former contestants return for another shot at baking glory while attempting to avoid soggy bottoms.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Leave the World Behind - December 8

One of the more exciting projects on the Netflix movie schedule has been this one we've waited almost the whole year to get to. Based on the 2020 novel of the same name, Leave the World Behind stars Julia Roberts, who also produced the film alongside Barack Obama's Higher Ground Productions, and Ethan Hawke as a couple who rent a home, only to have the owners return and move back in during a massive unexplained blackout. Mahershala Ali and Kevin Bacon co-star in what looks to be a compelling and mysterious drama, written and directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Love And Monsters - December 9

A movie that is not new, but is new to Netflix, and quite possibly to you, is 2020's Love and Monsters, directed by Shawn Levy who is directing next year's Deadpool 3. The movie's release was a victim of the global pandemic, leading to it being largely overlooked in its VOD release. The movie stars The Maze Runner lead Dylan O'Brien as a man living in a post-apocalyptic world where the earth has been ravaged by mutated animals and insects. When he discovers the love of his life has survived the upheaval, he goes on a quest to reunite with her. It's equal parts hilarious, action-packed, and heartwarming, and a movie that should not be overlooked again.

Netflix has recently stated that it plans to make less original content going forward, with a focus on quality over quantity. But this is just part of what's being released this week on Netflix. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix to get the complete list of what's arriving this week and to get ahead of everything coming out in the weeks to come.