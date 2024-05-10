There’s A Taylor Swift-Related Theory Behind Why Kim Kardashian Wore That Cardigan To The Met Gala, And I Honestly Don’t Hate It

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look once again has caused quite a stir. This year the reality star wore a dress designed by Maison Margiela. The grayscale ensemble came in three pieces, an uncomfortably tight corset, a sheer skirt, and a gray cardigan that was meant to fall off her shoulders. Kardashian’s outfit was not a favorite Met look for many, with a lot of people hating the gray cardigan over her shoulders. However, some people think the outfit may be a subtle nod to Taylor Swift, and their ongoing feud.

According to Kim Kardashian, who talked about the fit for a Vogue BTS video, the look was meant to emulate Sleeping Beauty’s night out, where the pieces of her dress were coming off as she frantically tried to get dressed to go home. The cardigan was supposed to be part of this, almost as if she was haphazardly throwing it on to walk through the forest. You can see a photo of her Met Gala 2024 outfit below:

(Image credit: (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images))

Whether this concept was understood by the public is in question. However, many believe there is more of a double meaning here, and they think it is a quiet reference to Taylor Swift. For example, StylerCaster wrote a whole story about the cardigan possibly being a subtle diss at the singer, while some Swifties posted about how annoyed they were about the outfit:

Kim Kardashian trying to dig at Taylor Swift by wearing an ugly cardigan absolutely makes me want another thanK you aIMee but I digress @patti2471

The song “cardigan” is the lead single off of Swift’s folklore album, with the grayscale aesthetic being a big part of that project's promotion. Many of the images of Swift during this time were her in various sweaters taken in black and white. You can see one of Swift’s folklore photos from Instagram below:

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

To promote this album, Swift’s brand sold cardigans to represent her albums. The original white one was a bestseller, and several limited edition cardigans have been sold under the pop star's name to represent each of her subsequent albums and re-recordings. The most recent cardigan sold by her brand is the one for The Tortured Poets Department, her latest album. Coincidentally, the cardigan is gray, just like Kardashian’s Met Gala sweater. You can see a TikTok of the singer's sweater below:

This cardigan could just be a coincidence, however the timing couldn’t be more apt. There is a song on the new Swift album called “thanK you aIMee” specifically styled to capitalize only the letters that spell out “KIM.” Many believe the song is about the Skims mogul, and the internet crusade Kardashian led against the Grammy winner back in 2016. The reality star has claimed in recent years that her beef with Swift has been squashed, and she is a fan of the "Love Story" singer's music. However, after the song's release, Swift has made it clear this isn’t the case.

For some very brief context, Taylor Swift publicly condemned the use of her name in Kanye West’s song “Famous.” Kim Kardashian then released a video of Swift seemingly agreeing for her name to be used in the song when West told her about it. This led to Swift being the subject of much internet hate, being called a snake and a phony. It came out years later that the video Kardashian released was heavily edited, and it was clear that Swift was uncomfortable with the song from the very beginning, and expressed this to West.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s been years since the incident, however, Taylor Swift still seems to feel she was wronged. After the “thanK you aIMee” release, their feud has been back at the forefront of media attention, and this Met Gala sweater very much could be Karshian’s rebuttal, almost like she's choosing to “shrug off” her own diss track.

Kim Kardashian frequently explains her iconic looks in her reality series, The Kardashians, so maybe she will give more context for the sweater choice in new episodes. In the meantime, you can stream existing episodes of the show now with a Hulu subscription. Taylor Swift fans should make sure to check out our feature on new projects for Swifties to look forward to, for more information on what their favorite pop star has coming.