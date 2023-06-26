Taylor Swift's Fans Are Freaking Out On TikTok Over A Major Moment In The Bear Season 2, And I'm So Here For It

Spoilers for The Bear Season 2 lie ahead, so read at your own risk.

FX and Hulu’s The Bear has plenty of things that would appeal to someone. There are layered characters, stories with a firm mixture of humor and drama and delicious-looking food that’ll make you want to reach into the screen and grab it. The show has a vast number of needle drops as well and, during Season 2, Taylor Swift fans got a major one. The moment in question has since made its way to TikTok, and Swifties are absolutely eating it up (no pun intended). And I have to say, I’m here for it!

The seventh episode of the season – titled “Forks” – is where the musical moment happens. This particular installment centers on The Beef’s most “lively” employee, Richie, who restaurant owner Carmy sends to work at an upscale eatery for a week in order to learn tricks of the trade. Initially, Richie is frustrated over having to perform the seemingly menial task of cleaning forks. However, in time, he begins to see the value in the job and eventually moves on to helping employees in the dining room and more. His increased satisfaction with the job eventually culminates into a sequence that sees him driving down the road and blasting Taylor Swift’s hit song “Love Story.”

This is significant, because Richie’s daughter is a fan of the Grammy winner, and he previously seemed somewhat indifferent to her music. Even though he did buy concert tickets for her and planned to attend. Regardless of that, it’s a sweet scene, and one that adds a firm level of freeing energy to an episode that’s all about near silence and precision. Check out the moment in this TikTok video:

Given how devoted they are, it really shouldn’t come as a surprise that Taylor Swift fans are pumped about the scene. The timing is also perfect, since the performer is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour, which has included surprise songs , shoutouts and more. Fans seem particularly excited over the notion that the typically cynical Richie would embrace one of the pop star’s tunes. One fan commented on another post featuring the scene, speaking to the unexpected, yet sweet, nature of it:

Richie was the last person I was expecting it from but I loved it. His arc was great this season and him as a swiftie was cherry on top

Others have also provided some very cerebral thoughts, indicating that the sequence is more than just a fun nod to the pop singer. One such commentator made an observation that I admittedly didn’t consider while watching the episode for myself:

Using Love Story as a metaphor for Richie ‘falling in love’ with his new purpose…amazing 🙌🏼

I have to be honest about something. If it weren’t apparent already, I’m not exactly a Taylor Swift devotee. However, I do know “Love Story,” and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t sing along as Richie was blasting the track from his car. And it would seem that plenty of other fans felt the same way. You can check out a list of other replies down below:

Making Richie a Swiftie was such a great character arc 🥰

Just when I thought I couldn't love this show any more. 500/10.

I literally bawled during this scene it was so wholesome to see him find his purpose

i loved this episode and i hated it for making me love richie

Richie’s development and this episode/scene made me want to cry, SOOO good

I LOVED the Taylor Swift under current this season. The music on those last aeason was epic... this season is keeping up.

Literally me driving home from closing shifts also, this show is fantastic.

Of course, the second season of The Bear is about much more than one’s love for the “Out of the Woods” performer. Everyone’s favorite group of restaurateurs find themselves in the middle of a rebuild, which sees them “literally ripping” down The Beef . The storytelling is next level this year as are the array of surprise cameos . Still, the reference to the pop singer was definitely a sweet addition to the proceedings. And I’m sure at this point, fans of her and the show wouldn’t mind it if she actually guest-starred at some point. Anything is possible, right?