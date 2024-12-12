Ted Lasso Star Brett Goldstein Could Allegedly Land A Major Role In The Harry Potter Series, and I Didn’t See This Coming At All

The new Harry Potter TV series for Max is scheduled to start shooting its first season next summer, and so the hunt for the new story’s cast is currently underway. Thousands of kids reportedly auditioned for the lead roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, and a couple of key adult roles are reportedly circling actors. Interestingly, Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein is allegedly one of the actors being considered, which was not on my bingo card.

While Brett Goldstein has had a successful career across the pond, most U.S. viewers know him as the foul-mouthed Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. Maybe that’s why the idea of Goldstein appearing in the new Harry Potter series seems so strange. And yet, Deadline reports that Goldstein is being eyed for a significant part in the new series, as one of its more lovable characters.

Could Brett Goldstein Be The New Hagrid?

The report claims that Brett Goldstein could end up playing Rubeus Hagrid, gamekeeper of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Hagrid is a half-giant who we learn later in the novels found himself expelled from the school but was kept on by a sympathetic Dumbledore. The role was famously played in the film franchise by the late Robbie Coltrane.

Even outside of Ted Lasso Brett Goldstein’s work has primarily been in comedy, and while Harry Potter certainly has its funny moments, and Hagrid is key to many of them, the story is still fairly dramatic overall. People will certainly see Goldstein in a new light if he ends up taking on the part.

Brett Goldstein is only a few years younger than Robbie Coltrane was when he began playing Hagrid. Interestingly, Goldstein is significantly younger than Hagrid is supposed to be in the books, though he could be aged up with makeup. Many of the other cast reportedly being considered are younger than than the actors who played the roles in the films, which is more accurate to the Harry Potter books.

Who Else Is Being Considered For The Harry Potter Series?

If we assume that the various rumors are true, then Brett Goldstein has the potential to join some other incredible actors who are reportedly being considered for roles as the various Hogwarts teachers. The first big name to surface was Mark Rylance who it’s being said could play Dumbledore in the series. Mark Strong has also had his name attached to the role.

Paapa Essiedu could play Professor Snape, played memorably by Alan Rickman in the movies. Both Sharon Horgan and Rachel Weisz are allegedly under consideration for the part of Professor McGonagall.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While it’s been reported that some of these actors may have been offered the roles they’re attached to, it does not appear that any of the roles have been accepted yet, so even if all these rumors are entirely true, that doesn't mean we’ll actually see any of them happen.