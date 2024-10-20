‘It’s Disgusting’: As Diddy Awaits Trial, Corey Feldman Shares Thoughts On The Rapper And Other ‘Scumbags’ Facing Legal Action

Many of the biggest names in the entertainment industry have ties to music producer P. Diddy, as his infamous parties were considered by many to be the place to be in decades past. Now that Sean “Diddy” Combs has been arrested and remains in prison awaiting his 2025 trial, his celebrity friends are reacting in different ways, with some choosing to distance themselves from the rapper and others like Nick Cannon choosing to live their truth . Actor Corey Feldman never attended a Diddy party, but he had no trouble sharing his honest thoughts, calling Diddy’s alleged crimes “disgusting.”

The Lost Boys actor was approached by TMZ and asked about P. Diddy — who has gone by several different names over the years and currently faces charges of sex trafficking, kidnapping and racketeering. Corey Feldman didn’t hold back on his assessment of the allegations against Diddy, saying:

It’s disgusting, and I’m so grateful that justice is being served. And I really hope that there’s a continuation of this and all of these scumbags get taken down, because children need to be protected. End of story.

Corey Feldman has been open about his own history of abuse, alleging that he was molested for years as a child actor, and he’s spent much of his adult life advocating for other victims. The actor made it clear that he’d never crossed paths with Sean Combs, referencing that minors were among Diddy’s accusers when he said:

Have I been to his parties? No, I never went to his parties. I think I was a little old. … I’ve never been to any of his parties. I’ve never met the guy. I don’t know any of those people.

New lawsuits continue to come down the pipe since Diddy’s September arrest, including one from a woman who said she was gang raped after accusing the rapper of being involved in Tupac Shakur’s murder and multiple men who said they were drugged and raped at parties thrown by P. Diddy.

The sex parties, aka Freak Offs, hosted by the music mogul have garnered a lot of attention in the press after federal investigators revealed they’d recovered more than 1,000 bottles of lubricant in the raids of Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles. His legal team has attempted to explain the large amount of baby oil and has maintained throughout the investigation that Diddy is innocent.

The lawyers called the most recent lawsuits “ clear attempts to garner publicity ,” remaining adamant that “Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.” Still, several requests for Diddy to be released on bond have been denied.

While Corey Feldman was quick to voice his opinion about the situation, Kevin Hart sidestepped reporters’ questions when asked about his own appearances at the parties. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, meanwhile, threatened legal action against Piers Morgan after comparisons were made between the couple and their longtime friend Sean Combs.

Diddy remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. His trial is set to begin in May 2025.