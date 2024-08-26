Hello Again, Wisconsin! That '70s Show Vet Laura Prepon On Bringing Classic Opening Back For Netflix's That '90s Show

Netflix has done it again. One of the most nostalgia-driven shows on its 2024 streaming schedule, That ‘90s Show continues to cash in on bygone eras in the way its predecessor found success . Its third season was one of the more anticipated debuts of the summer , and this time around, the creative team really tugged on those That ‘70s heartstrings. Fans finally got a recreation of the iconic opening credits scene in the iconic Vista Cruiser, and of course, we owe it all to Laura Prepon.

Veteran Laura Prepon not only returned to play Donna Pinciotti , the witty teenage feminist who's now all grown up, but she also directed all 8 episodes of the new season. While Part 3 did not bring back Jackie and Kelso , played by real life celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, original ‘70s cast members Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman), Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti) saw plenty of screen time in front of Prepon's cameras.

All three were also present for at least one more melodious ride in the Vista Cruiser, and were singing along to the memorable theme song. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Prepon opened up on how much it meant to bring back that classic opening, saying:

Oh my gosh, that was so awesome. That was totally surreal. And a lot more people had to squish into the Vista Cruiser for this one. It was really fun. The first time they played the song and we were all singing, I just got chills. I'm like, ‘This is so awesome that they're doing this.’ And I love that that was written into the show. It just brought me right back — but now, I'm outside of the car directing the scene, and it just filled my heart.

I mean, who better to capture the magic of the original opening scene than one of the young stars who helped create it? And she really did it justice, too. The way the How I Met Your Mother guest star describes being on the same suburban set again, it’s almost like she’s coming home after all these years. You could tell the whole cast had so much fun doing it.

This was one of those moments where I really appreciated the fan service, and didn’t find it to be too much, though the Orange Is The New Black actress says she and others did wonder whether her TV daughter mimicking her mother’s movements might be excessive. As she put it:

Yeah, I know. That was so cute. And that was a decision that we made. We talked about it and it's like, ‘Do we want Leia to do that or is that too much? Should she not do that?’ Because she's her own person, she's not doing a Donna-ism. But she did it and it was great.

I can still picture Donna with her hands on the dash like it was yesterday. I can’t believe its been over 25 years since That ‘70s Show aired, and what I wouldn’t give to be able to watch it for the first time again. I think it’s great Netflix could give it another life with streaming and a ‘90s spinoff. And fans even got to witness an OG cast reunion on the red carpet in 2023, which healed my heart after most went their separate ways after the show ended in 2006.

You can catch up now on all the nostalgia of the ‘90s with a Netflix subscription , while That '70s Show is available to stream with a Peacock subscription. And while a 4th installment of the Wisconsin-set sequel series is still TBD, Laura Prepon has my vote to return as director! And with that crazy cliffhanger the Karla actress left us with, she deserves to come back to finish the job. Dammit, Netflix! You better renew this show before Red gets angry...