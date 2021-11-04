The Best Bill Hader Movies And TV Shows And Where To Watch Them

Some of the cast members from Saturday Night Live over the last 20 years have really seen success in Hollywood, such as Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers and many others. One who's had a large amount of success is Bill Hader, a talented actor and voice actor.

From his time on Saturday Night Live to some awesome voiceover roles, Bill Hader has truly become a staple in the industry, especially in comedic roles. Here’s where you can watch some of the best Bill Hader movies and TV shows, streaming right now, from some of the best movies on Netflix to the best movies on Amazon Prime .

(Image credit: NBC)

Saturday Night Live (2005-2013)

I can’t have a Bill Hader list without mentioning his time on Saturday Night Live, otherwise known as SNL. In this primetime sketch series that’s been on air for more than 40 years, SNL features a variety of comedic cast members who put on regular sketches parodying pop culture, politics, and more.

Bill Hader is one of my personal favorites. Some of his sketches have truly lived on and become so popular through re-runs and postings on YouTube. But, my all-time favorite character of his - and I’m sure it might be yours too - is Stefan, who often appeared on Weekend Update. If you haven’t seen any of Bill Hader’s hilarious skits from SNL, be sure to watch some of them now if you haven’t.

Stream Saturday Night Live on Hulu.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Hot Rod (2007)

Next up, we have Hot Rod, a comedy starring Andy Samberg as Rod Kimble, an amateur stuntman who is continuously mocked by his stepfather. But, when his stepfather becomes ill, Rod decides to raise money by executing one of the largest stunts he's ever done.

In one of his first ever film roles, Bill Hader is, honestly, hilarious in Hot Rod. His timing is great and he has great chemistry with Samberg. Even so, Hot Rod has a stellar cast, with big stars like Danny McBride, Isla Fisher, Will Arnett, and more, creating a comical experience that is sure to entertain comedy lovers.

Stream Hot Rod on Amazon Prime.

Rent Hot Rod on Apple TV+.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Superbad (2007)

Superbad is one of those films that I feel everyone has seen if you like comedy movies . Starring Michael Cera and Jonah Hill, Superbad is about two high school seniors who are planning to lose their virginity to the prettiest and coolest girls at school before they graduate, causing hilarity to ensue.

Bill Hader stars as one of the cops in the movie, Officer Slater, and his chemistry with Seth Rogen? Masterful. I love watching their scenes all the time. Regardless, the Superbad cast just has a tone of awesome stars. Talent like Emma Stone , Dave Franco, Martin Starr, and several others are in the cast list - and of course, no one can forget McLovin’, played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

Rent Superbad on Amazon.

(Image credit: IFC)

Documentary Now! (2015-Present)

This mockumentary style television series, Documentary Now!, is hosted by Helen Mirren, and spoofs celebrated documentary films by parodying several real ones with a similar, but fictitious, subject.

Bill Hader actually co-created by the show with fellow SNL alumni, Fred Armisen and Seth Meyers, as well as Rhys Thomas. Hader and Armisen both star in the show, and while there aren’t that many episodes, they’re worth every second it takes to watch. As someone who enjoys documentaries, I also love the way that they parody them. They’re so much fun and hilarious.

Stream Documentary Now! on Netflix.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a fantastic romantic comedy starring Jason Segel, telling the story of Peter Bretter, who is a music composer for a TV show that features his future girlfriend, Sarah Marshall, in the lead role. But, when she suddenly breaks up with him, he takes a vacation to try and move on with his life, creating endless problems.

While Bill Hader doesn’t have a super big role in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, his scenes as Peter's step-brother and best friend stand out, often with him trying to help Peter navigate heartbreak. The Forgetting Sarah Marshall cast is great as well, with big names such as Kristen Bell , Russell Brand, and more.

Stream Forgetting Sarah Marshall on Starz.

Rent Forgetting Sarah Marshall on Amazon.

(Image credit: Disney)

Adventureland (2009)

Next up, we have Adventureland, a comedy-drama that is set in the summer of 1987. When a recent college graduate wants to go to Europe to continue his career in grad school, he realizes that money is tight and takes up a job at Adventureland, a local theme park in Pennsylvania, where he meets a co-worker whom he develops a relationship with.

As someone who grew up not too far from the actual theme park this movie is loosely based on, I can say that Adventureland is a lot of fun. Bill Hader is great as the assistant manager of the park, from his support of his employees, to his obsessiveness over littering in the park. He and Kristen Stewart , Jesse Eisenburg, Kristin Wiig, and several others work wonderfully together and create such a fun, hilarious movie with plenty of laughs.

Stream Adventureland on HBO Max.

Rent Adventureland on Amazon.

(Image credit: HBO)

Barry (2018-Present)

The popular HBO original series , Barry, is a dark comedy starring Bill Hader that tells the story of a hitman from Cleveland who travels to L.A. to kill someone, but finds himself joining an acting class, where he starts to meet people and question the choices he has made thus far in his life.

Barry is fantastic. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about that. It’s a great comedy with plenty of twists and a lot of dark moments that make it so good. Bill Hader’s performance as the titular character is one of his best character moments so far, creating a complex individual that you want to root for, even if he’s done bad things. Henry Winkler’s character, as well, is also a fantastic addition. With Barry Season 3 on the way, one can only hope that maybe, we’ll get to continue this story soon.

Stream Barry on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Inside Out (2015)

One of my personal favorites of Bill Hader’s library of work is Inside Out. This Pixar film follows Riley and her emotions - Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear - as she goes through a big change in her life by moving across the country to San Francisco, and the feelings that come along with it.

Bill Hader voices Fear in Inside Out, and personally, I don’t think any other actor could have done it better. His version of Fear feels so real, showing how small things can scare us sometimes, as well as the larger moments of doubt in oneself. Inside Out is a spectacularly animated film with a great cast, wonderful visuals, a good score - you really can’t go wrong with it. Check it out if you haven’t already.

Stream Inside Out on Disney+.

Rent Inside Out on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Trainwreck (2015)

In this popular Judd Apatow film, Trainwreck stars Amy Schumer and Bill Hader, and tells the story of “trainwreck” Amy Townsend, who ends up having her first serious relationship with an orthopedic surgeon, named Aaron.

Now, I’ll be honest - I’ve never really been a huge fan of Amy Schumer’s comedy in general. However, Trainwreck is one of her works that I do enjoy thoroughly, and I believe that’s from two things - the brilliant direction and entertaining story from Apatow and Schumer, and Hader’s chemistry with her. The two work very well together, creating this funny duo that definitely has their problems, but also care deeply about each other. Their relationship feels like a real one, rather than one made up for a movie. It’s authentic and sweet.

Stream Trainwreck on Peacock.

Rent Trainwreck on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

IT Chapter 2 (2019)

Next up, we have everyone’s favorite clown, Pennywise, in IT Chapter 2. This follow-up to the 2017 movie, IT, features the same characters all grown up, traveling back to Derry to fight the creature known as IT 27 years later, before it attacks and kills more children.

While I will always have a special place in my heart for Tim Curry’s IT, I do think these versions are much better, and a big reason is that the casting for these characters is on point. Bill Hader’s adult Richie matches up with the kid version perfectly, and he provides some excellent comedic moments, while also participating in some terrifying ones as well. I get chills every time during one of his scenes, in particular. If you’re a fan of best horror movies , check this one out, as well as the first IT.

Stream IT Chapter 2 on HBO Max.

Rent IT Chapter 2 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009/2013)

Lastly, we have Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, both the first and the second installment. This duology tells the story of Flint, an aspiring inventor who makes a machine that can convert water into food. But, when the machine gains sentience and begins to develop food storms, it’s up to him and some of his allies to destroy it and save the world.

Listen, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is adorable and worth the watch on Netflix . I could watch this family film over and over, and not get bored. Bill Hader is an awesome voice-actor and really brings that certain quirkiness and charm to Flint, creating a dorky character who you really want to root for in his inventions. The animation is also fun, too. I mean, if you ever wanted to envision what it would look like for meatballs to suddenly rain down from the sky, here you go.

Stream Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs on Netflix.

Rent Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs on Amazon.