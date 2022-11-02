When Hulu was first launched, it was introduced as a one-stop place to binge most of your favorite series, which is why it is no surprise that you find can many of the best horror TV shows on Hulu. However, the streaming service is also home to several truly great horror movies — some of which are exclusive to the platform. With so many to choose from, we though we would help narrow down your search with our choices for the absolute scariest and smartest thrillers available to those with a Hulu subscription at the moment.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Three film students (Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, and Joshua Leonard) walk into a wooded area near Burkittsville, Maryland, searching for evidence of a local urban legend, only to reach a horrifying and inescapable dead end.

Why it is one of the best horror movies on Hulu: While not the first of its kind, many fans of the subgenre still consider The Blair Witch Project to be the crown jewel of the greatest found footage horror movies for the cast’s astonishingly convincing performances and the reliance on pure, dread-inducing paranoia.

Dashcam (2022)

Two young women live-streaming a road trip end up capturing evidence of what is easily the most horrifying night they have ever experienced.

Why it is one of the best horror movies on Hulu: A thoroughly terrifying recent favorite of the found footage subgenre is Dashcam — director Rob Savage and his co-writers Jed Sheperd and Gemma Hurley’s follow-up to their instant classic of the video call horror movie subgenre (and one of the best horror movies on Shudder), Host.

V/H/S (2012)

A trio of young bachelors get more than they bargained for when they pick up a peculiar woman, four twenty-something campers are stalked by a mysterious presence, and a group of friends having a Halloween night they will never forget are just some of the stories a group of thieves witness when sifting through videotapes they find after breaking into a strange house.

Why it is one of the best horror movies on Hulu: If you cannot get enough of found footage thrillers, the classic anthology horror movie, V/H/S, gives you five increasingly traumatizing movies in one from the minds of David Bruckner, Adam Wingard, Ti West, and Radio Silence.

Hellraiser (2022)

A recovering addict (Odessa A’zion) comes into possession of a strange puzzle box that brings her and friends face-to-face with a group otherworldly sadomasochists and their pinheaded leader (Jamie Clayton).

Why it is one of the best horror movies on Hulu: Years after helming (arguably) the scariest segment of V/H/S, director David Bruckner helmed (arguably) the best installment of the Hellraiser franchise since the 1987 original with this thought-provoking, boldly brutal, and beautifully designed reimagining of Clive Barker’s grotesque morality tale exclusively available on Hulu.

Evil Dead (2013)

A recovering addict (Jane Levy) and her friends come to face-to-face with malevolent, possessive spirits that they accidentally awaken while staying at a dusty old cabin in the woods.

Why it is one of the best horror movies on Hulu: An unapologetically brutal and satisfyingly scary reimagining of a horror classic is director Fede Alvarez’s Evil Dead, which easily solidifies itself as one of the few great horror remakes by taking everything that made the original Sam Raimi movies special and cranking the carnage up a notch or two.

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005)

A lawyer (Laura Linney) is forced to question her beliefs as she defends a priest (Tom Wilkinson) put on trial after his alleged attempts to save a teenage girl (future Dexter cast member Jennifer Carpenter) from a possessive spirit results in her death.

Why it is one of the best horror movies on Hulu: A movie that takes the demonic possession subgenre into a more traditional — yet no less frightening and intriguing — direction is The Exorcism of Emily Rose, a supposedly fact-based horror film spliced with a courtroom drama from director Scott Derrickson.

Possessor (2020)

An assassin (Andrea Riseborough) who inhabits the bodies of other people with futuristic technology to elusively carry out her assignments begins to lose control over her latest host (Christopher Abbott).

Why it is one of the best horror movies on Hulu: A movie that takes the concept of possession into a more inventive, technophobic, and frighteningly plausible direction is Possessor — a visually transfixing and emotionally traumatizing trek into madness with a killer ending from writer and director Brandon Cronenberg (son of David).

Let The Right One In (2008)

In 1980s Stockholm, a lonely, bullied young boy (Kåre Hedebrant) discovers that his best friend (Lina Leandersson) has a strange secret that makes her a danger to others.

Why it is one of the best horror movies on Hulu: A movie that takes the concept of vampirism into a, somewhat, relatable and devastatingly grounded direction is Let the Right One In — Swedish filmmaker Tomas Alfredson’s masterful adaptation of John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel, which Matt Reeves later updated for English-speaking audiences with 2010’s Let Me In, which is also available on Hulu.

The Lodge (2020)

A woman (Riley Keough) fears that her disturbing past may suddenly be coming back to haunt her while forced to spend the holidays alone with her fiancé’s teenage son (Jaeden Martell) and young daughter (Lia McHugh).

Why it is one of the best horror movies on Hulu: A movie that takes the concept of dysfunctional family issues into a deeply unnerving direction and toward a shockingly tragic end is The Lodge — the English-language debut of Severin Fiala and Veronica Franz, the Austrian duo behind the original Goodnight Mommy from 2015.

Fresh (2022)

A young woman (Daisy Edgar-Jones) thinks she has found the man of her dreams (Sebastian Stan) until his true intentions for her are revealed.

Why it is one of the best horror movies on Hulu: A movie that takes the already anxiety-inducing concept of modern dating into an intriguingly subversive and disturbingly cautionary direction is the Hulu exclusive, Fresh, which is already one of the finest horror movies created by women — namely first-time director Mimi Cave and writer Lauryn Kahn — of all time, as far as I am concerned.

Oculus (2013)

Immediately after he is released from spending years in a mental institution, a young man (Brenton Thwaites) discovers that his older sister (Karen Gillan) is still convinced that an antique mirror is to blame for their tragic childhood and is forced to join her in a search to capture evidence.

Why it is one of the best horror movies on Hulu: Before he became known as one of the horror genre’s most brilliant storytellers, writer and director Mike Flanagan first broke into the mainstream with what is still one of his best movies to date, Oculus, which also one of Karen Gillan’s best movies for its refreshingly smart and heartwrenching execution of an otherwise familiar concept.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

A child psychiatrist (Bruce Willis) must question everything he knows about life and death when he discovers that his latest patient (Academy Award nominee Haley Joel Osment) has the ability to communicate with the lingering spirts of the deceased.

Why it is one of the best horror movies on Hulu: Before he became known as the king of twist endings, writer and director M. Night Shyamalan first broke into the mainstream with what is still considered to be the his best movie (and featuring his, arguably, most shocking conclusion), The Sixth Sense — a frightening, but also emotionally captivating, ghost story that also stars Toni Collette in an Oscar-nominated role.

Splinter (2008)

A traveling couple (Paulo Costanzo and Jill Wagner) and a criminal on the run (Shea Wigham) are forced to hole up together in a roadside convenience store to defend themselves from people affected by a strange, manipulative parasite and avoiding becoming its next hosts.

Why it is one of the best horror movies on Hulu: A film that remains one of the most underrated horror movies in recent memory is Splinter — director Toby Wilkins’ exceptionally written and wonderfully acted survival thriller that cleverly combines elements of the zombie subgenre with elements of body horror.

Monster House (2006)

Three children (Mitchell Musso, Sam Lerner, and Spencer Locke) become their neighborhood’s last hope when they discovery that a creepy, old house has suddenly come to life on Halloween.

Why it is one of the best horror movies on Hulu: A great example of a horror movie the whole family can enjoy is director Gil Kenan’s animated, Oscar-nominated hit, Monster House, which is also noteworthy for its unique reversal of the haunted house movie formula by focusing on a house that, itself, haunts.

Whether you are celebrating “Huluween” or watching any other time of the year, horror fans will have no problem getting a good scare by streaming the films above on Hulu.