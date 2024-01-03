'The D Is Fire': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Her Husband From Haters After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is out of prison and experiencing quite a spike in popularity following The Act, which detailed the story surrounding her case for those with a Hulu subscription. The popularity of the series put a spotlight on Blanchard, who is now seeing a slew of attention from the internet following the end of her seven-year sentence. Out of many comments, she reacted strongly to one that came after her husband. In fact, Blanchard informed the world her husband's "D is fire" after seeing some of the remarks made about him.

Ryan Anderson, the husband of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, had several commenters on his Instagram account in the weeks leading up to Blanchard's release saying hurtful things. Now that she's out of prison, Blanchard decided to leave a comment on a selfie he posted back in late November, with a general response to the "haters" who had been leaving comments.

Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you💕 besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire🔥 Happy wife happy life ❤️

It's unclear what comment officially led to this statement, however, as it wasn't posted in reply to any one particular statement but seemingly many.

I've read that Blanchard is a huge Swiftie and said Taylor Swift's music helped her in prison. Perhaps Swift can tap her for some tips on responding to her haters, especially with all the takes that her relationship with Travis Kelce is causing the Kansas City Chiefs to lose. Gypsy Rose Blanchard tried to see the singer recently but was ordered to leave the state by her probation officer before catching a glimpse of the star (via TMZ).

Her husband Ryan Anderson, not to be confused with the man serving time for Dee Dee Blanchard's murder in 2015, Nicholas Godejohn, was seemingly unbothered by the comments being made by the public. Gypsy Rose Blanchard's husband responded to her comment on the same post and kept the same energy as her with an equally provocative note:

Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha...now come get it Baby.

OK, they may not have a whirlwind relationship timeline quite like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, but the story of Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard's love is just as interesting. Hello Magazine reported Anderson first wrote to Blanchard after a co-worker joked about writing to Joe Exotic, who has unsuccessfully tried to get pardoned in recent years. They finally met in person in July of 2021, though might've met sooner had it not been for the pandemic. They were wed in a private ceremony in June of 2022 but are planning on doing a more formal celebration now that she's out of prison.

As for the haters, no doubt they'll continue to give their two cents on the public posts made by Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson. Even his latest post advertising her upcoming book contains comments from people claiming he will be the next person that she murders. Other hot takes include comments about Blanchard's release.

Given her fame and prevalence thanks to documentaries and The Act, widely considered a great true crime series, I wouldn't expect those comments to slow down anytime soon. That may not be of any concern to Blanchard, however, as she seemed more than willing to defend her husband from people on the internet.

As Gypsy Rose Blanchard spends more time outside of prison, one can only wonder just how much attention she'll gain from the general public. Yet, given The Act's popularity as one of the best Hulu shows, it's unlikely interest will die down soon.