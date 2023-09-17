The Gold Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors From The Paramount+ Series

Neil Forsyth’s new miniseries, The Gold, which just became available for those with a Paramount+ subscription , serves as a dramatization of one of the most daring heists in British history: the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery. Created by Neil Forsyth, the six-part series (the first two parts are now streaming), focuses on multiple groups of people connected to the incident, both directly and indirectly, to offer an all-encompassing retelling of the story.

Over the course of the series, you’ll meet all kinds of characters played by actors that may or may not be familiar. From established stars to lesser-known actors, here’s The Gold cast and why everyone looks so familiar…

Hugh Bonneville (Brian Boyce)

First up is Hugh Bonneville, who takes on the role of Brian Boyce, the head detective investigating the Brink’s-Mat robbery and those who’ve profited from the massive heist.

Prior to joining The Gold cast, Bonneville had already established himself as one of the most recognizable and talented British actors in film and TV, thanks to unforgettable roles like Robert Crawley on Downton Abbey (and its film continuations) and Henry Brown in the Paddington movies. Throughout his career, he’s also popped up in Notting Hill, a.k.a., one of the best romantic comedies of all time , The Monuments Men, and even Muppets Most Wanted.

Charlotte Spencer (Nicki Jennings)

Charlotte Spencer shows up on The Gold as Nicki Jennings, one of the investigators who joins Brian Boyce’s team tasked with bringing down those responsible for the historic robbery.

Perhaps not as recognizable as her co-star just yet, Spencer has been a part of some fairly well-known TV shows throughout her career, including Sanditon, Us, and an episode of Ted Lasso during the show’s sophomore season. Her film credits include films like Misbehaviour, Les Miserables, and the 2021 Amazon original movie, Cinderella.

Emun Elliott (Tony Brightwell)

Rounding out Brian Boyce’s team is Tony Brightwell, who is played by Emun Elliott on The Gold.

Prior to joining The Gold cast, Elliott worked extensively on the small screen, landing roles on shows like Game of Thrones, Trust Me, and Guilt. He’s also played small parts in popular big-screen productions like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The King’s Man, and Prometheus. He also popped up in the Old cast with a portrayal of an aged version of Alex Wolff’s Trent Cappa.

Jack Lowden (Kenneth Noye)

Jack Lowden appears in The Gold cast as Kenneth Noye, a gold dealer who becomes a major figure in the fallout of the heist after the robbers approach him to help sell the stolen goods.

If Lowden looks and sounds familiar, it could be because of his performance as Collins, one of the main pilots featured in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. However, some may recognize the actor from any of his other movies, including Mary Queen of Scots, Fighting with My Family, or Capone. He’s also been on several shows like The Long Song, War & Peace, and the Apple TV+ original series Slow Horses alongside another Nolan collaborator , Gary Oldman.

Dominic Cooper (Edwyn Cooper)

Dominic Cooper shows up on The Gold as Edwyn Cooper, a lawyer who finds himself wrapped up in the laundering scheme following the big heist.

One of the most recognizable actors in the cast, Cooper has done everything from appear in one of the best Marvel movies with Captain America: The First Avenger to showing off his song-and-dance chops in the Mamma Mia franchise, and has even led shows like Preacher and Fleming: The Man Who Would Be Bond. Early in his career, Cooper also briefly appeared as a member of the Band of Brothers cast .

Tom Cullen (John Palmer)

Tom Cullen takes on the role of John Palmer, a gold dealer tasked with melting down the stolen goods following the massive heist, an act that puts him in the crosshairs of the authorities.

Prior to joining The Gold cast, Cullen made a name for himself from his appearance in one of the best Black Mirror Episodes (“The Entire History of You”), his portrayal of Anthony Foyle on Downton Abbey, and appearances on shows like Invasion, Genius, and Knightfall.

Sean Harris (Gordon Parry)

Sean Harris looks almost unrecognizable as Gordon Parry, another criminal who becomes a major player on The Gold.

Fans of the Mission: Impossible movies , especially Rogue Nation and Fallout, will surely recognize Harris from his portrayal of terrorist Solomon Lane. However, that’s not Harris’ only major role, as he’s given commanding performances in everything from The Green Knight to 24 Hour Party People (he played the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis) and Prometheus to Spencer.

Adam Nagaitis (Micky McAvoy)

Adam Nagaitis takes on the role of Micky McAvoy, the leader of the gang who pulls off the massive heist in the opening chapter of The Gold.

If you are a fan of movies like The Last Duel and Gunpowder Milkshake, you’ll probably recognize Nagaitis from his portrayal of Adam Louvel and Virgil in the films, respectively. But those who couldn’t get enough of the 2019 HBO limited series Chernobyl will remember Nagaitis from his take on Vasily Ignatenko, one of the ill-fated firemen who suffered a painful death due to radiation exposure after the 1985 nuclear meltdown.

Ellora Torchia (Sienna Rose)

Ellora Torchia pops up on The Gold as Sienna Rose, a business associate of Edwyn Cooper.

Fans of the A24 horror movie Midsommar will certainly recognize Torchia from her portrayal of Connie in Ari Aster’s terrifying 2019 film, but the actress does have a number of other roles to her name. Throughout her career, Torchia has appeared on shows like Dark Money, The Split, and The Nevers.

Stefanie Martini (Marnie Palmer)

Stefanie Martini shows up on The Gold as John Palmer’s wife, Marnie.

Fans of British drama series like The Last Kingdom and Doctor Thorne will recognize Martini from her work on those shows, while American audiences might remember her from her portrayal of Princess Langwidere on Emerald City.

Daniel Ings (Archie Osborne)

And then there is Daniel Ings, who takes on the role of Archie Osborne, one of the police officers investigating the Brink’s-Mat robbery.

Ings previously portrayed Commander Mike Parker, Prince Philip’s private secretary and friend during the first two seasons of The Crown. He’s also appeared on shows like Lovesick, Instinct, Sex Education, and Black Mirror. The actor is slated to appear in Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels later in 2023.