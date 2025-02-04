The Lincoln Lawyer Has Cast One Of Mickey's Season 4 Adversaries, But I'm More Interested In How She'll Interact With A Different Character
Sure, I can't wait to see her go toe-to-toe with Mickey. However, there's another character I need to see her with.
It might have taken a while for Netflix to renew The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 4, but now, the show is wasting no time getting these next episodes off the ground. Not long after renewal was announced, in fact, a major character was cast, as it was revealed that Constance Zimmer will join the ensemble as the lawyer prosecuting Mickey’s case. That makes her a key adversary this season.
However, while I can’t wait to use my Netflix subscription to see her spar with Manuel García-Rulfo’s character, I’m more interested in her relationship with his ex-wife and fellow prosecutor, Maggie.
The Lincoln Lawyer Cast Constance Zimmer As Dana Berg
Following Mickey getting arrested at the end of The Lincoln Laywer’s third season, I’ve been wondering who would be cast as the prosecutor standing against him in the courtroom. Now we know that Constance Zimmer will play Dana Berg – the prosecutor Mickey will go up against as he tries to prove his innocence after being arrested – according to Deadline.
Season 4 of TLL will focus on Mickey defending himself for a murder he did not commit, and it will follow the events of the book The Law of Innocence. That alone is interesting. We know Mickey is a shark in the courtroom, and it will be so fun to see him defend himself against a strong attorney who is trying to prove he’s guilty.
However, it sounds like Zimmer – who is best known for her role on the show UnREAL – will take things up a notch, because her lawyer is a firey rule bender, according to the publication's description of her:
Now, that sounds so intense, and I need to see Zimmer and García-Rulfo verbally fight it out. However, I’m actually much more interested in the relationship between Dana and Mickey’s ex-wife, Maggie.
While Dana Is Mickey’s Rival, I’m More Interested In The Relationship She’ll Have With Neve Campbell’s Maggie
Here are two pieces of information we know about Maggie’s role going into Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer:
- Maggie will be more involved this season, and it’s confirmed that Neve Campbell will be in all ten episodes.
- Maggie and Mickey have always worked on opposite sides of the law, which already made this interesting. However, her days at the DA’s office connect her directly to Dana.
The report about Zimmer’s casting explained that Dana has “ties” to Maggie. In my mind, it will almost be more interesting to see how she uses Mickey’s ex-wife to her advantage over just about anything else. This kind of storyline between these characters could amplify Mickey and Maggie’s relationship and it could give us more insight into this supporting character that I’ve been dying to see more of.
So, yeah, in a lot of ways, I’m looking forward to this Dana and Maggie relationship more than Dana and Mickey, even though, he’s going to be her primary target.
Overall, I was already interested in seeing how Maggie dealt with the conundrum of being a prosecutor while her ex defends himself. However, her being personally connected to Zimmer’s character makes it even better, and it’s officially a storyline I need to see play out when The Lincoln Lawyer returns (hopefully on Netflix’s 2025 schedule) for Season 4.
