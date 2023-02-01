The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Set Sounds Absolutely Delightful, Thanks To Rachel Brosnahan’s Adorable Pig Story

Over the course of four seasons, and soon a fifth installment, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has managed to one-up themselves and make the scale bigger, the set pieces more extravagant and the monologues snappier. While all of this has been amazing for us viewers, one-upping yourself every time must be quite stressful, and it has been according to Rachel Brosnahan. However, she also came up with an adorable way to de-stress and help the cast and crew by hiring therapy pigs. This also goes to show just how delightful the set of this Prime Video show seems, even during stressful moments.

Filming Season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which went on to win many Emmys in 2019 , the cast and crew had taken on a much bigger challenge than they did in Season 1. By traveling around the world, and upping the ante overall the stress levels were high. However, Rachel Brosnahan revealed that she had a “delightful” stress relief activity planned involving therapy pigs, truly showing how wonderful this set seems. The actress behind Midge Maisel started her story about therapy pigs by setting the scene on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , saying:

So this is actually from our second season, we shot ten episodes during our second season, that’s the only time we ever did that, we never tried it again. We started the season in Paris, we traveled to the Catskills, we were on the move a lot. It was a really, really tough season. The crew was really tired. And toward the end of the season, someone had told me about this service in New York, where you can order therapy pigs to come to your workplace and make you feel better. And so, I brought therapy pigs to set and it was kind of incredible.

It truly is incredible that she did that for the cast, and it looks like Brosnahan also had a fabulous time bonding with the little piglets on set, as she posted this adorable photo on Instagram a few years ago:

The Emmy-winning actress continued her story about bringing the therapy pigs to the 1950s set, noting that everyone in the crew, even the gruff and tough guys enjoyed their time with the small animals.

They’re all up for adoption. This one's name is Bam Bam, and everyone got to take turns holding Bam Bam and it was kind of amazing. All the grips and electrics and all the guys who are usually pretty tough and stoic delightfully hugging small piglets is something that’s burned into my memory.

This story warms my heart, and it confirms something I already thought was true: working on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel seems like a delightful time.

Luckily, all the cast and crew’s hard work paid off big time, as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has remained one of Amazon Prime’s best original shows for years now. Hopefully, with the fifth and final season of Maisel on the way, we’ll get more outstanding comedy and wholesome stories from the set.

I’d say that based on Brosnahan’s sweet message she penned as the show wrapped its final season, we’re in for even more wholesome stories as Season 5 makes its way to us, hopefully on the 2023 TV schedule. However, while we wait for a premiere date for the final installment, you can watch the first four seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (and make sure to take note of just how much they accomplished in Season 2) with an Amazon Prime subscription.