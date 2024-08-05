The White Lotus Has Finally Wrapped Season 3, And I’m Gonna Go Ahead And Let Myself Get Hyped For Walton Goggins Filming Fallout Season 2 Now

After what seems like an eternity, fans can expect The White Lotus to be back on the small screen very soon. According to Walton Goggins, who joined The White Lotus cast for Season 3, his arc just wrapped in Thailand. While I'm thrilled to see what new satirical storylines Mike White has in store for us, go ahead and get excited because this should leave some time in the schedule for him to work on Fallout Season 2 , another highly anticipated title on the tv premiere schedule .

In a recent Instagram post, Goggins posted some pictures from his time making The White Lotus Season 3 , starting off the photo-dump with a cute photo of him and creator Mike White. He posted a long caption thanking the creative team for the opportunity to star in such a buzzy show and to work with co-star Amy Lou Wood. It's a great tease for the gorgeous setting of the upcoming season, and a wrap on filming suggests new episodes of the show will be available very soon. You can check out his post below:

There are so many things to be excited about when it comes to a new season of The White Lotus. Some familiar faces will likely make some surprise returns, the dark humor infused into a twisty mystery is always a treat, and White has a knack for casting recognizable actors and giving them the opportunity to give incredible and unique performances. Goggins is no stranger to TV, with Justified and Sons of Anarchy in his rearview, but I can’t wait to see how this new tone could be a shift for him.

We’ve been waiting so long for White Lotus, and thankfully this update shows the wait won’t be much longer. Now, we can all focus on Fallout, Goggins’s other hit series. The video game inspired series was major for Amazon --so major it's really hard to decide which of his upcoming project to be more excited about -- and it really feels like video game adaptations are having a renaissance.

Goggins is fantastic in the series, and his character couldn’t be cooler. He plays The Ghoul, a movie star and Vault-Tec ambassador, who became a mutant after the apocalypse. He is now a bounty hunter, and is an absolute blast to watch. Fallout has been renewed for Season 2 , but the season can’t come fast enough.

Much of the excitement for Season 2 comes from the end of Fallout ’s first season . The most intriguing part of the last few episodes was learning more about the character’s lives before the bomb was dropped, and who was truly behind the war. The Ghoul’s life in particular was fascinating, not just because of his life as a Hollywood actor, but his role at Vault-Tec, who we learn is behind everything. There are so many questions that still need answers following the Season 1 finale, and hopefully White Lotus wrapping means Goggins is free to start working on Fallout.

Fans of The White Lotus can revisit the first two seasons now with a Max subscription , to prepare for the release of the upcoming third season. You can also see Walton Goggins in Season 1 of Fallout now, which is now streaming for Amazon Prime subscribers .