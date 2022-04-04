The Witcher Season 3 Is In Production, And There's A Photo And More To Prove It

Netflix finally brought fans The Witcher Season 2 back in December after a very extended wait, and it turned out to be well worth it. But, as with any series with a dedicated fanbase, ever since it released, viewers have been looking for as much information as possible on the next season and all of Geralt's intense fights to come. Now, we not only know that The Witcher Season 3 is in production, but have a behind the scenes photo and an official synopsis to prove it!

The Witcher Season 3 Shared A Photo From Production

As the second season was nearing its debut, we actually got some good details about The Witcher Season 3 and the direction that it would be heading in from the showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. She let fans know that The Witcher Season 3 would be based on the book, The Time of Contempt, and that they were already in the final week of the writer’s room , so it was clear that filming would likely begin relatively soon. Now, things have finally gotten underway, and the show has released the first look at production. See for yourself!

(Image credit: Netflix)

OK, OK! So, I know this isn’t the most scintillating picture that we could have gotten from the set of The Witcher Season 3. But, you guys? It’s finally happening! This means that, this time, we could actually see only a year or so between release dates for the seasons of the fantasy hit, and I know you all want that. We still don’t know when The Witcher Season 3 will debut, but it could show up at the tail end of the 2022 TV premiere dates !

As noted in the info that came along with the photo, this picture was taken on the very first day of production, and (obviously) shows stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra waiting on the snowy outdoor set already in character as Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer. While we don’t know what they were preparing to film in the chilly locale, we do, as mentioned earlier, now have a full description of what Season 3 of The Witcher will be about, and Ciri's much need magical training will definitely be involved.

The Witcher Season 3 Finally Has An Official Synopsis

Seeing as how The Witcher will be largely based on The Time of Contempt, that’s already a pretty good clue about what will happen overall (here's hoping we get more awesome Jaskier moments). As fans of both the books and the show know, however, the adventurous series has been known to veer from the plot of those novels and short stories from time to time across its two seasons so far, so having an official synopsis can only help fans predict some of the action to come. Luckily, we now have those details to go along with the above photo. Take a look:

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.

Well, it’s good to see that the stakes will be higher than ever for Ciri, Yen, and Geralt. We saw in The Witcher Season 2 ending that truly everyone was after Ciri, her powers were growing, and while all three of them were back together, Geralt was very untrusting of Yen after what she attempted with his new daughter of surprise.