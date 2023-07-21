They Cloned Tyrone Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

Netflix releases new movies nearly all the time, and while some can fly under the radar, there are many that become hugely popular, and today, we’re going to be talking about the latest Netflix film to hopefully join that category, and that’s the already critically adored They Cloned Tyrone.

The film, which got a stellar review from CinemaBlend and has a star-studded cast, tells the story of a trio of unlikely allies that are focused to investigate an underground government conspiracy when they find out that clones might be among them, more than they realize. The film stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and more, so let's talk about where you might have seen the The Cloned Tyrone cast before.

Jamie Foxx (Slick Charles)

Our first leading actor, Jamie Foxx, has been in the business for many years, having appeared in plenty of films during that time. He is playing Slick Charles in They Cloned Tyrone. While he has spent several years on television, appearing in shows such as In Living Color and in his own sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, he has continued to prove just how much of a movie star he really is.

Some of his biggest movies include Dreamgirls, Booty Call, Miami Vice, Baby Driver, the emotional Pixar film, Soul , Jarhead, Horrible Bosses, the Quentin Tarantino movie, Django Unchained, Just Mercy, Day Shift and more. He also won an Academy Award for his lead role in Ray, where he played Ray Charles, and portrayed Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, reprising the character years later in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After a medical incident in early 2023, he, thankfully, appears to be making a full recovery , and it’s awesome to see him on screen once again, where it looks like he is having the time of his life.

John Boyega (Fontaine)

Next up on this list is John Boyega, a young actor who has been making waves in the business for the last decade, and plays Fontaine in They Cloned Tyrone. While he's had plenty of voice roles on television, including a major part in the show Major Lazer, he’s mainly stuck to movies. Primarily, he is known for his role as Finn in the Star Wars franchise , but has since appeared in many other movies.

He's also appeared in movies such as Detroit, Breaking, Pacific Rim: Uprising, The Circle, Imperial Dreams, Attack the Block and more. He was also a part of The Woman King cast in 2022.

Teyonah Parris (YoYo)

Also a part of the main trio in They Cloned Tyrone is YoYo, who is played by Teyonah Parris. The actress has appeared in many films and television series before. You likely know her from the WandaVision cast , where she played Monica Rambeau, a role she is set to reprise in the upcoming movie, The Marvels .

Parris has had many other television roles before, including her recurring part in the Mad Men cast, her recurring role on Empire, and when she was a part of the main cast on Survivor’s Remorse.

The actress has also appeared in a variety of films. These include Dear White People, Five Nights in Maine, If Beale Street Could Talk, Point Blank, the 2021 adaptation of Candyman, and The Photograph.

David Alan Grier

David Alan Grier is the next person on our They Cloned Tyrone cast list, and the actor has been in the industry for many years. He’s appeared in so many different films and television shows that it’s almost hard to keep track, so we’ll talk about his main roles that you might recognize him from.

In terms of movies, some of Grier’s biggest films include Streamers, A Soldier’s Story, Boomerang (one of Eddie Murphy's best movies ) , Jumanji, The Big Sick, Road Hard, Bewitched, and more. He is also set to appear in the upcoming adaptation of The Color Purple. On television, Grier has had roles in series such as The Carmichael Show, where he was a prominent part of the cast, A Series of Unfortunate Events, In Living Color, Martin, Damon, The Cool Kids, Joe Pickett, and more. In 2022, he was a part of the recurring cast on The Patient.

Kiefer Sutherland

Next up on our cast list is Kiefer Sutherland, who has been in many movies and TV shows. Sutherland is primarily known for his main role in the Fox television show, 24, but has appeared in many other series, such as The First Lady, The Fugitive, Touch, Designated Survivor, and more.

He has also appeared in many movies like Stand By Me, The Lost Boys, Bright Lights Big City, The Renegades, Picking Up The Pieces, The Sentinel, Pompeii, Ground Control, The Contractor and others.

J. Alphonse Nicholson

Moving on, we take a look at J. Alphonse Nicholson, who is a part of the They Cloned Tyrone cast. Nicholson had a role on P-Valley, as well as guest roles on FBI: Most Wanted and Chicago P.D.

Nicholson also appeared in several movies such as Perfectly Single, Just Mercy, Mother’s Milk, Southern Gospel and more. Most recently, in 2023, he was in the cast of the Hulu film, White Men Can’t Jump.

Tamberla Perry

Next up is Tamberla Perry. The actress hasn’t been in many films just yet, but she’s appeared in several television shows, including All American: Homecoming, Dare Me, Suits, How To Get Away With Murder and The Good Fight. Hopefully, after They Cloned Tyrone, we'll get to see way more of her in the future.

Eric Robinson Jr.

Last but not least is Eric Robinson Jr., who is the last person from the main cast. He hasn’t been in many films just yet, but he did have guest roles on series such as New Amsterdam, The Ms. Pat Show, and Power Book II: Ghost.

There’s a good mix of both established Hollywood stars, as well as relative newcomers to the industry here, but with a film as funny as They Cloned Tyrone, I’m sure it won’t be long before we see many of them working in even more prominent movies and shows in the future.