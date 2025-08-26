‘As Gentle As A Game Of Clue.’ Critics Have Seen The Thursday Murder Club, And They’re In Agreement About The Netflix Movie
Ready for another whodunit?
Murder mysteries are huge right now, thanks to popular TV shows and movies like Only Murders in the Building and Knives Out, and now a popular novel is being adapted for the 2025 movie calendar. The Thursday Murder Club, based on the book series by Richard Osman, is one of Netflix’s upcoming movies, and critics were able to screen the film ahead of its August 28 release. It’s a fairly straight-forward story, they say, but the response is overall positive.
The Thursday Murder Club movie features a killer cast (bad pun intended) that includes Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie and more, centering around a group of elderly amateur sleuths who get caught up in a real-life murder. Maggie Lovitt of Collider says the mystery is nothing we haven't seen, but the beauty of this flick is in the ensemble, who deliver what may be one of Netflix’s best movies of the year. The critic rates it 9 out of 10, writing:
G. Allen Johnson of the San Francisco Chronicle says it’s obvious both the actors and director Chris Columbus had a blast making this. Pierce Brosnan hasn’t been this funny since Mrs. Doubtfire, says Johnson, who would be game for a dozen more movies in this series. More from the review of The Thursday Murder Club:
Caryn James of THR says mysteries like this one are described as “cozy” for a reason, and anything The Thursday Murder Club lacks in originality is compensated for by its wonderful cast. James writes:
Manuel Betancourt of Variety calls the movie a “film of simple pleasures,” and when it comes to whodunits, this is about as cozy and inoffensive as viewers can hope for. The critic says:
Stephanie Zacharek of Time says director Chris Columbus is one who screams, “Fun!” and this movie is much more about the actors having a good time than forging new ground in the murder mystery genre. Zacharek writes:
While the critics seem to agree that the plot of The Thursday Murder Club is fairly by-the-book, nobody seems upset about it, saying that Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and the rest are the movie’s real treat. At the time of this writing, the film holds an 81% Rotten Tomatoes score from 32 reviews, so it seems like this might be a great option to throw on from the comfort of your own home.
The Thursday Murder Club will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription on August 28, which is (naturally) a Thursday.
