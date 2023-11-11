TikTok Of Travis Barker Literally Drumming While Kourtney Kardashian Is Preparing For Birth Goes Viral, And People Are Not Holding Back Their Thoughts

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have plenty of reason to be happy these days, as they just welcomed their first child together. The baby boy was reportedly born roughly a week ago and, though the proud parents have yet to reveal their new child to the world, sources say Kardashian and her little one are doing well . Despite the lack of a formal birth announcement, Barker did share an interesting video captured while he was waiting for his son’s birth. The TikTok clip shows him literally playing drums while in the delivery room, and it’s since gone viral. On that note, fans are not holding back their thoughts on how the rockstar chose to pass the time.

The 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer’s video runs for nearly 90 seconds. For almost the entire duration of the footage, he drums up a storm while he’s in the medical bay next to his wife. It would be unreasonable to say that that’s not the first place you’d think to see someone pulling out the drumsticks and getting down to business. However, the star skills are admittedly sweet, and you can see them in action down below:

As he mentioned in the caption, Travis Barker was “practicing” to his kid’s heartbeat. It simultaneously feels like he was also doing a drumroll in anticipation of the birth. While atypical, this is totally on-brand for Barker, who is fiercely dedicated to his craft. Despite that, many of the fans who have responded in the comments wouldn’t consider that situation to be ideal. At least, that’s the consensus one gets based on the humorous sentiments folks have and continue to drop in. One user named the Punk Flutist had the following to say about a drum kit being in the room:

He had to BRING that to the doctor’s office. 😳😂

I mean, that wouldn’t have been something I’d have packed if I were heading to the hospital in anticipation of my child’s birth. But then again, I’m not a world-famous musician who takes great pleasure in my music. As commentators are pointing out though, there is a courtesy aspect to this, because it’s likely that hospital guests in other rooms can likely hear the drums. More than a few users brought up that point, with Valerie P seemingly expressing disdain over the thought of having to take in the noise:

Imagine being the patient next door... 😅

On top of that, you also have to consider how Kourtney Kardashian must’ve felt sitting there and listening to her spouse’s constant taps. Considering she’s such a fan of her hubby’s work, there’s a good chance she was enjoying all of it. (She did, after all, the celebrity did legendarily announce her pregnancy at a concert..) AuxCayesCherie still had this to say about Kardashian, though:

That would've driven me up the wall😂Kourtney has the patience of a saint. Congratulations!!!!!

Well, what’s marriage without a touch of patience, right? Most people seem to be of the thinking that the drumming would’ve been annoying, but at least one person – a user named Mike Chase – not only dug the beats but also provided his reasoning for them being there:

For everyone hating... don't get involved with a serious drummer. Everything becomes a drum kit and every opportunity is one to practice.

More on The Kardashian-Jenner Family (Image credit: Hulu) The Kardashian-Jenner Family Tree Complete Guide

I’ve known a few drummers in my time, and I can actually attest to that declaration. While the Internet may continue to comment on the merits of Travis Barker’s choice of drumming location, what’s most important is that the baby has arrived and is reportedly healthy. This is a particularly auspicious moment for the couple given the ups and downs they experienced during the past several months. Kourtney Kardashian blissfully went all in on her baby bump journey , showing off bikini pics and also had a fun Disneyland-themed baby shower . However, she also had to have emergency surgery to protect the baby , in what sounded like a truly scary situation.

So while filming the video, I’d think that Travis Barker was just grateful that he could drum to his son’s heartbeat. People across social media may continue to debate the musician’s decision to drum while Kourtney Kardashian was in the delivery room, many of us can agree that we wish them and their bundle of joy the best. Plus, this is all going to make for an interesting story that the proud parents can tell their son years from now.