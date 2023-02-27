Tom Hiddleston Has Lined Up Another TV Show After Loki Season 2, And It's Been A Long Time Waiting

Tom Hiddleston has had his hands full with Marvel Cinematic Universe shenanigans as of late. In 2021, he reprised his fan-favorite role as the titular character on Loki (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription ). The show was eventually renewed for a second season, which was in production for much of 2022. Many have been eagerly awaiting the God of Mischief’s latest adventures and, as they’ve done so, Hiddleston has wisely been lining up other gigs that will follow the new season. He’s just landed another one, and believe me when I tell you, this has been a long time waiting.



In 2016, even before his precious Loki died at the hands of Thanos, Tom Hiddleston starred on a BBC-produced series known as The Night Manager. The serial received critical acclaim and, at the time, some expected a second season to go into production sooner rather than later. Alas, it didn’t come to pass but, as they say, good things come to those who wait. That’s right, the show is finally returning for Season 2, and it’ll have a new home when it returns.

The first season was broadcast on AMC here in the states but, this time around, The BBC is seemingly teaming up with Amazon Prime Video. Deadline reports that the show has yet to officially get the green light but, per the trade’s sources, it’ll ultimately get handed a two-season order. Season 2 will see David Farr (of Hanna fame) resume his writing duties, and production is reportedly set to take place in South America and London later this year. Neither of the entertainment entities behind this endeavor have provided comment, as of this writing.

To say that this development comes as a surprise would be a gross understatement. The prospect of one additional season seemed far-fetched enough, but I’m not sure anyone would’ve expected the drama to return with two. Fans more than likely won’t complain, though, especially if the new episodes are anywhere close to the quality of those in Season 1.

Based on John le Carré’s novel of the same name, the series saw Tom Hiddleston play the role of Jonathan Pine, a military veteran who serves in the titular position at an extravagant hotel in Cairo. Pine’s world is turned upside down when he’s recruited by Angela Burr (Olivia Colman), the head of a Foreign Office task force. Burr seeks out Pine for assistance with her team’s investigation of illegal arms deals. With that, the hotelier must get friendly with notorious dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie).

It’s a tight, 6-episode story and one that’s filled with plenty of intrigue and won Hiddleston, Colman and Laurie Golden Globes and earned them Primetime Emmy nominations. The series would take home two of the golden statues, winning in the Directing for a Limited Series and Original Music Composition for a Limited Series.

The thought of another season is exciting (and somewhat nerve-wracking), and I’m curious as to what David Farr and co. have in store for Tom Hiddleston’s Pine. But first, this MCU fan is eager for more Loki, especially since the show will pair Hiddleston with a few new co-stars like Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Ke Huy Kwan and Game of Thrones vet Kate Dickie . Hiddleston is also set to headline the streaming show The White Darkness, which will premiere on Apple TV+. There’s plenty to keep fans occupied before the British star returns for The Night Manager, so any further waiting should be somewhat manageable (no pun intended).