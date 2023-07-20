Travis Barker's Daughter Roasts Him After He Admits To Wanting To Give His Kid A 'Bad' Baby Name

It’s an exciting time for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, as they prepare to welcome their first child together. The oldest of the reality TV siblings has been posting lots of cute updates with her husband ahead of their son’s birth, showing off her growing belly in bathroom selfies, elevators and even while adorning a Barbiecore pink bikini , proving she’s all in on her baby bump journey . One part of the process that they’ve kept to themselves so far is what they’re going to name their little boy, and Barker’s daughter Alabama had a strong opinion when the drummer threw out what she considered a pretty bad suggestion.

The Blink-182 drummer and his 17-year-old daughter Alabama, recently played a game of “GOAT Talk” for Complex , and she was having none of it when her dad suggested that her new little brother might possibly sport what he considered the GOAT baby name: Rocky 13. Alabama did not hold back, immediately saying:

That’s so bad. Even he knows it’s bad… Let’s see how this goes when he’s at school.

Travis Barker ended up agreeing with his daughter, but argued that “Rocky 13” actually makes perfect sense when you’re thinking literally about the “Greatest Of All Time.” He explained:

That’s the name that’s just been going through my head. It is. It is bad. Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time.

The Blink-182 drummer seems to have the best relationship with son Landon and daughter Alabama, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also remains close to his stepdaughter Atiana De Le Hoya. Travis Barker and Alabama touched on how close their family is during other parts of the “GOAT Talk” game when discussing family traditions, which include Sunday dinners together — where, thanks to Kourtney, they’ve adopted the Kardashian practice of naming the “peak and pit” moments of their day — and Travis kissing his kids’ foreheads before taking the stage.

When it comes to the baby boy who will be born into those Kardashian-Barker traditions, Travis Barker claimed to “already know his name” in a comment on one of Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram photos following their epic pregnancy announcement . Many fans thought maybe “Elvis” was in the running, as back in November 2021, he commented on another photo of his now-wife: “Our sons name would be Elvis.”

No word on whether or not Alabama Barker thinks “Elvis” is better than “Rocky 13,” but she admitted that she was also in favor of “something weird,” throwing out “Cloud” as a possibility. That’s not actually that unusual, given some of the other names the Kardashian-Jenner family has given their children. In fact, “Cloud” would fit right in with other nature-related words like Kylie Jenner’s Stormi and Aire.

The names of Kourtney Kardashian’s trio — Mason, Penelope and Reign — are probably the most traditional of the rest of the KarJenner’s next generation, as her siblings have chosen more unique monikers like North, Chicago, True and Dream, to name a few.