Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump And Sweet Moments With Travis Barker, And Fans Are All About Her Hair

Summer 2023 has been quite eventful for Kourtney Kardashian, and not just because of the return of The Kardashians for Season 3 on Hulu in the 2023 TV premiere schedule. The reality TV star shared back in June that she and husband Travis Barker are expecting their first child together, and she couldn't have found a more fun way to announce the big news. In the weeks since, she hasn't been shy about showing off her new baby bump, and a new photo dump is full of excitement about her growing family... and fans in the comments are all about her hair.

Just one day after Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae rocked matching Barbiecore bikinis to show off the status of her baby bump, the Kardashians cast member had a series of pics to post for fans on Instagram. Check it out!

Between photos of her going glam, showing her bump, and posing with Travis Barker, all signs point toward a lot of excitement about the future of her growing family. She certainly looks like the weeks are counting down until she and the Blink-182 rocker are able to welcome their newest addition! For his part, Barker dropped a comment on his wife's photo dump:

Hot stuff ❤️‍🔥🤰🏻🥵

None of the other Kardashians have commented on the post at the time of writing, although her sisters definitely had something to say about Kourtney revealing her pregnancy via homage to the "All the Small Things" music video.

Kim Kardashian did have a cameo of sorts in the new photo dump; a shot of two microphone packs show that the two sisters were evidently filming together. Whether that fuels more fan speculation about a Kim/Kourtney feud remains to be seen, but the comment section was more preoccupied with Kourtney rocking long hair again than the tease of a moment with Kim.

As fans watching the current third season of The Kardashians know, Kourtney Kardashian's hair was cut into bob when those episodes were filming. Some of the pics that she posted show her sporting longer hair again, and the prevailing opinion in her comment section is that she should consider returning to long locks again. Take a look:

princessugarcubes: " The long hair really makes you look more youthful !"

The long hair really makes you look more youthful !" saikilona: " Petition for long hair kourt to come back"

Petition for long hair kourt to come back" popgoestheculture_: "The bob was fun but let’s bring back long hair Kourt 👀"

"The bob was fun but let’s bring back long hair Kourt 👀" sourcandyysoupp: "She’s glowing omg also kourt with long hair>>>"

While none of the commenters insulted her shorter hair directly, they certainly seemed on board with seeing her with a longer 'do again! Whether or not she does grow out her hair and keep it long is a question that only she knows the answer to, but she may have bigger situations to keep her occupied for the foreseeable future. Even though she already shares three children with ex Scott Disick, her current pregnancy is her first with Travis Barker.

Fans are clearly invested in her pregnancy journey, if her post accumulating more than 1.5 million likes in just a few hours is any indication! Hopefully she'll continue to update her Instagram, but in the meantime, you can always check out the first two full seasons of The Kardashians streaming with a Hulu subscription, and new episodes of Season 3 releasing on Thursdays.