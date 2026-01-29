Two Brandon Sanderson Book Series Are Getting Apple TV Adaptations, And Fans Have Big Feelings

If you read a lot of fantasy books, then chances are you’re familiar with author Brandon Sanderson, if not one of his fans. The man has an extensive body of work stretching back over 20 years, with The Stormlight Archive and Mistborn series being arguably the two biggest entries on his bibliography. Well, good news for those of you who like one or both of those series and have an Apple TV+ subscription. They now have upcoming book-to-screen adaptations lined up, and your fellow Sanderson fans have big feelings about this.

The news came in today that Apple TV has closed a deal with Brandon Sanderson for the rights to the Cosmere literary universe, where the Stormlight Archive and Mistborn stories, among others, take place. These are the first two titles that the streamer is looking to adapt, with Mistborn is specifically being looked to get the feature film treatment, while Stormlight Archive will be done as a TV series. According to THR, the deal to make this happened is “unprecedented,” as Sanderson will be given “rarefied control over the screen translations.” Meaning, he’s going to write, produce and consult on all these fantasy adaptations, and also have approvals.

Stormlight Archive and Mistborn fans are getting especially hyped about this level of control, as even fellow authors J.K. Rowling and George R.R. Martin didn’t get that with their respective Harry Potter and A Song of Ice and Fire adaptations. When Brandon Sanderson shared the THR article on his X page, many people chimed in to express their approval about the deal he arranged with Apple TV. Here’s a few of them:

This won’t be the first time a book series that Brandon Sanderson has worked on will be adapted for live action. Following author Robert Jordan’s death, Sanderson wrote the last three books in the Wheel of Time series on the request of Harriet McDougal, Jordan’s wife and editor. The Wheel of Time was later adapted into a Prime Video subscription-exclusive TV show, but it was cancelled after three seasons. So hopefully these Stormlight Archive and Mistborn adaptations can last a lot longer under Sanderson’s direct supervision, assuming they get the greenlight.

The Cosmere Universe originated from the murder of a being known as Adonalsium at the hands of 17 conspirators. When its power is separated into sixteen Shards of power, all but one of those conspirators were each given one, then they traveled to other worlds to either infuse them with magic or enhance what was already there. The Stormlight Archive series takes place on the world Roshar, and Mistborn takes place on Scadrial. Both book series are still ongoing, with the Mistborn saga being divided into Eras.

Though this is the early days of Brandon Sanderson working with Apple TV to bring the Cosmere Universe to life in both the cinematic and televised realms, things are already off to a strong start with that deal. Sanderson is one of the most popular authors of the 21st century and has a passionate fanbase. So these respective movie and TV series for Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive have the potential to be global pop culture sensations, just like his books.

