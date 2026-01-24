Michael B. Jordan Finally Shared A Fourth Wing Update (And As A Fan, It Makes Me Very Happy)

As Michael B. Jordan celebrates his and Sinners' 2026 Oscar nominations , the actor also gave Fourth Wing fans a reason to celebrate. I realize those feel like two random topics that shouldn’t really go together. However, as Jordan spoke about Sinners' historic Oscar nominations , he also got asked about the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ fantasy series that his company is producing. And that’s what led to one exciting update about Fourth Wing that has made me very happy.

The wait for the Fourth Wing TV series is still ongoing, with updates coming only every once in a while. We still don’t know who will play Violet or Xaden (though fans have ideas) , and people desperately want more information on the show based on a seriously popular series of books. So, Michael B. Jordan, whose company Outlier Society is producing the show, was asked about it during an interview for Deadline . In response, he said:

We are making sure that this is going to be a exciting show that delivers on all of the things the fans want and some of the things that they won’t be expecting either. But trust me, I know how beloved this franchise IP is and we’re diligently… We’re in the lab, we’re cooking up. We got it. It’s coming. It’s early stages, but I feel how much people care about this one. It’s not lost on us.

OK, this excites me (a massive fan of the books) a lot. While Jordan didn’t give any brand-new updates, his acknowledgement of the progress is thrilling. Much like Yarros’ small updates here and there, this comment from the Creed star reaffirms that they are working on the show, and more importantly, they’re not rushing it.

While I’d like to go to Basgiath as soon as possible, what’s more important is the quality of the show. That’s going to take time; therefore, I’m willing to wait for it.

Plus, considering how aware Michael B. Jordan is of the fanbase they’ll be serving with this program, I appreciate what he said here. There’s a lot of pressure on Fourth Wing because of how many fans there are of the books. So, yes, hearing the actor and producer talking about how “diligently” they’re taking the task at hand made me excited.

The other part of the Sinners star’s comment that made me happy was in regard to creating things that we “won’t be expecting.” There are plenty of Fourth Wing moments I want to see on screen. However, I also love it when an adaptation changes things with care and creates moments that can surprise diehard book fans.

Now, while we really don’t know much about this show, we do know that Meredith Averill -- who has worked on Wednesday, The Good Wife and Jane the Virgin -- will be the showrunner for Fourth Wing. So, that’s exciting.

Overall, I simply appreciate how aware Michael B. Jordan is of the fandom for Fourth Wing. This television series is highly anticipated, and for fans like me, it’s important that it’s handled with care. I want to see Rebecca Yarros’ world put on screen in a thoughtful, unique and faithful way, and it seems like that’s exactly what Jordan and his team are trying to do.