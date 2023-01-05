Virgin River Tortilla Challenge With Alexandra Breckenridge And Martin Henderson Goes Viral, And Now I Really Can’t Wait For Season 5

While every romantic drama fan with a Netflix subscription knows that Virgin River has been one of the more consistent series when it comes to delivering new episodes to fans, that doesn’t mean that each (basically) year-long wait is easy for us. Oh, no. Though fans may bemoan the very slow timeline of the show and get frustrated with all the problems Charmaine causes our beloved Mel and Jack, we still want all the explosive twists and romance-filled turns to come as quickly as possible. And, now that a tortilla challenge between stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson has gone viral, I definitely can’t wait for Virgin River Season 5 !

How Did The Tortilla Challenge Between Alexandra Breckenridge And Martin Henderson End?

If you read the phrase “tortilla challenge” and are still wondering what that even means, there’s no need to worry that the actors who play leading couple Mel and Jack on the small town drama engaged in a competition where they had to stuff as many tortillas as possible into their mouths without choking or some such thing. This challenge was all the rage on TikTok in the summer of 2022, and saw participants fill their mouths with water, then try not to spit it out from laughter after slapping their competitor in the face with the titular tortilla.

Breckenridge and Henderson played while on set as they filmed the upcoming season, with production beginning several days before fans were even able to feast their eyes on the Virgin River Season 4 ending , and she posted it to her Instagram . Now, the video has been reposted on the streamer’s Facebook account and gone viral, and if you take a look at it, I think you’ll see why:

Well, well, well! Who didn’t know that Breckenridge was gonna lose within a couple of seconds? She started laughing right after she drank her water! No slaps had even been slapped yet! The thing I love the most about her loss is how she began to stamp her feet while trying not to spray water all over the place. There’s just so much hilarity in those little taps if you play the video with the sound on!

So, here’s what's really cool about this. These two co-stars spend a lot of time together on screen in the series, and frequently have some deeply emotional scenes. One of the reasons why they work so well together is, clearly, the camaraderie they share behind the scenes. If they can have this kind of fun-filled down time while working on what promises to be another highly dramatic season of love, danger, and unexpected reveals, that can only mean great things for fans.

While Jack’s shooter was finally revealed last season (and hopefully brought to justice), we were left with several cliffhangers and Virgin River questions we want Season 5 to answer, including whether or not Jack has now accidentally aligned himself with a criminal mastermind , how he’ll respond to Charmaine’s big news, and if he and pregnant Mel will get married soon.