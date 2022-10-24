Wait, Is Kim Kardashian Receiving Advice From Ivanka Trump Amid Kanye West's Controversies?

Kanye West is making headlines (again) for sharing a series of controversial comments while making the rounds on the press circuit. The fashion mogul’s remarks have ultimately cost him a number of business ventures. All the while, his former spouse, Kim Kardashian , has reportedly been trying to find ways to handle the situation. Rumors have suggested that she’s looking to distance herself from her ex and, thanks to a new report, we now have to wonder whether Kardashian is receiving advice from Ivanka Trump as well.

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump were spotted having dinner this past Sunday at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge. According to TMZ , the two dined at the establishment for about three hours, though the trade couldn’t say whether they were meeting for business or pleasure. Interestingly though, a person inside the eatery claimed that Kardashian and Trump, at one point, discussed how to handle a situation in which a close family makes comments that don’t align with your own views. The ramifications of said controversial views on one’s family was another topic that was allegedly covered.

This should, of course, all be taken with a grain of salt, though Ivanka – the daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump – does have experience with such matters. Throughout her father’s presidency, she experienced a level of blowback due to some of his more contentious remarks. It’s also worth mentioning that Ivanka (along with her husband, Jared Kushner) has met with the SKIMS founder on multiple occasions over the past several years. It’s totally possible they’ve forged a personal relationship on top of their professional one but, again, we can’t say for sure.

What we can say, however, is that Kanye West has garnered a considerable amount of attention. During an episode of the Drink Champs podcast (which has since been taken down), West made anti-Semitic claims. His comments were later condemned by Howard Stern and a host of other Hollywood stars. When West addressed his comments, he claimed that the backlash was only proving his point . His argument is that the public seeks to “mute” anyone who has an opinion that differs from that of the masses.

During that same interview, Ye also got into hot water due to what he said about George Floyd, the Minneapolis resident who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for over nine minutes. The Grammy winner attributed Floyd’s death to fentanyl and claimed that convicted ex-officer Derek Chauvin’s knee “wasn't even on his neck like that.” The Floyd family is now suing the rapper on the grounds of defamation, misappropriation and more. Per reports, political pundit Candace Owens could also be named in the suit , as the performer credited her new controversial documentary as the basis for his sentiments.

Over the past year, Kim Kardashian has also been in divorce proceedings with her ex, who is finally making an effort to end the marriage . Kardashian has reportedly not spoken to the songwriter directly during this latest wave of controversy. Someone she has reportedly spoken to though is ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, who allegedly reached out to show support after Ye’s “White Lives Matter” debacle.