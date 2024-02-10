How To Watch Halftime Show 2024 And Stream Usher's Super Bowl Performance From Anywhere

How To Watch Halftime Show Online

Watch Halftime Show 2024: Preview

OMG! Usher will tick off a big career milestone this Sunday as he takes to Super Bowl stage for the coveted Halftime Show slot. The R&B singer will deliver a 12-15 minute performance, likely to encompass a medley of all his greatest hits including "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love" and the global #1 track "Yeah!" Want to tune in for arguably the most exciting part of the Super Bowl? Read our guide on how to watch Halftime Show online from anywhere, with free streams available in some countries.

Not his first rodeo, back in 2011 Usher made an appearance alongside headliner will.i.am at the Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show, joining The Black Eyed-Peas singer to perform his song "OMG". Back in September of last year, however, it was announced Usher would be stepping into the headline slot in 2024 for Super Bowl LVIII, with the game seeing the Chiefs return for a second year on the trot, this year taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

Coinciding with his performance on February 11, his ninth studio album "Coming Home" will be released the same day. The track list consists of 20 songs with features from the likes of Burna Boy, 21 Savage, and a remix with Jungkook.

No stranger to collaborating with artists, previous records have seen other names like P. Diddy, Lil Jon, A$AP Rockey, and Jay-Z feature. The potential, then, to see guest star appearances during Usher's set are pretty high. Who we certainly won't see is Taylor Swift, who has flat out said no to appearing during the Halftime Show, not wishing to detract attention from her boyfriend, the Kansas City Chief's Tight End Travis Kelce.

Instead, it'll be a celebration of Usher's expansive 30-year career in music and a celebration of R&B. Tune in and find out how to watch the Halftime Show online from anywhere with our complete guide on where below.

Can I watch the Halftime Show for free?

There are a number of ways to access a Super Bowl Halftime Show live stream for free depending on where you are in the world.

For Americans, new and eligible returning customers can get an extended 30-day free trial with their Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription when using the code SUPERBOWL. Elsewhere around the world, the UK's coverage is 100% free on ITV 1 and its on-demand platform, ITVX. Down Under, you'll also be able to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show (and the game as a whole) for free on 7Plus.

Away from home? Use our guide below to unblock your free stream with a VPN.

How to watch the Halftime Show from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to tune into CBS, for instance, you can still watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show just as you would at home.

While services like FuboTV and BBC are only available to their respective countries (the US and UK), there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server, and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home. The same goes for Brits abroad looking for a free stream on ITV.

Watch Halftime Show as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including ITVX and FuboTV, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN, with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for FuboTV or Paramount Plus with Showtime, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US, or those looking for a ITV stream, the UK

3. Head over to your stream of choice - for the US for instance, Paramount Plus

Watch Halftime Show 2024 in the US

(Image credit: CBS)

This year the Super Bowl will be broadcast on CBS making this the network to tune into if you want to watch Usher's Halftime Show. Kickoff for the game itself will be at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT with plenty of build-up beforehand. You'll be able to watch the Halftime Show at approximately 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

CBS comes as a part of most cable packages. However, if you've cut the cord, there are a number of options to access CBS live.

Of course, your first choice is getting a Paramount Plus subscription, CBS' very own streaming service. You'll need to opt for its pricier Paramount Plus with Showtime package, costing $11.99 a month, to get access to CBS live. New and eligible returning customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial, though, with the code SUPERBOWL.

For a more fully fledged cable alternative, FuboTV hosts CBS alongside over 150 other channels, with plans starting from $79.99 a month. While pricier, you can give it a go before paying anything with a 7-day free trial, too.

Subscriber of either Paramount Plus or FuboTV but found yourself outside of the US? Don't miss out on Super Bowl Sunday - get a VPN to port yourself back to the US with all the details below on how.

Watch Halftime Show for free in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Brits wanting to catch Usher take to one of the biggest stages can get a front-row seat to the Halftime Show for free, with the game being shown on ITV1.

The game will start at 11.30pm GMT with coverage starting on ITV at 10.45pm GMT. That means you could watch the Halftime Show at approximately 1am GMT in the early hours of Monday morning (February 12).

If you can't tune in on linear TV, you'll be able to get a free Halftime Show live stream on ITV's on-demand platform ITVX, which is accessible across a number of devices.

It's free to sign-up for a ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX like you would at home.

How to Watch Halftime Show 2024 in Canada

(Image credit: DAZN)

DAZN is our go-to for Canadians wishing to watch the Halftime Show 2024 in Canada from 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT with the Halftime Show starting around 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

You can opt between its monthly or annual plan, costing $24.99 a month or $199.99 a year.

Those with cable also have the option of both TSN and CTV, who will be televising the game. TSN also has an on-demand platform, TSN Direct, which costs $19.99 a month or $199 a year for those who don't have cable.

Remember, Americans north of the border who wish to tune into their native broadcaster can hop on a VPN to stream Super Bowl via CBS.

Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023 in Australia

(Image credit: 7Plus)

Aussies can also enjoy a free stream of the Halftime Show (and the game itself). The Super Bowl will once again air on Channel 7 from 10.30am AEDT on Monday, February 12. That means the Halftime Show will start at around midday Down Under.

Whether you tune into the channel on linear TV or catch it on its on-demand platform, 7Plus, both are 100% free to watch. You simply need to create an account with a valid Australian ZIP code.

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024 Trailer:

What Do We Know So Far About Usher's Super Bowl Performance? As ever, details on the Super Bowl Halftime Show are being kept tightly under wraps. However, when accepting a key to Vegas back in October, Usher did confirm he would be bringing special guests to share the stage with him at the Super Bowl. As reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Usher said, "“Without question, I am a man of collaborations." With a long list of artists featuring on his tracks and vice versa, the possibilities are endless. One thing's for sure, it's going be an unforgettable performance. He also expressed that his Halftime Show performance would represent him and his legacy, as well as those collaborations that he attributes to his success in music. Commenting on his headliner gig, Usher said: "“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket lis. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

Who Is Singing The National Anthem At The Super Bowl? It's not all about Usher. Ahead of most sporting events, it's tradition for the National Anthem to be sang. At Super Bowl LVIII, American country singer Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem.

Who Is Performing During The Super Bowl Halftime Show? While Usher is the headline act at the Super Bowl, other performances will take place across the event. As well as country musician Reba McEntire singing the National Anthem, it has also been confirmed there will be performances from Post Malone and Tiesto in Las Vegas. Post Malone will join McEntire in the pre-game festivities and be singing "America the Beautiful" as a part of a three-song run tradition that has been taking place before the big game since 2021. The third song will be of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by Andra Day. The track is often referred to as the Black National Anthem. Tiesto will be the Super Bowl's first ever in-game DJ. He will be at the decks during the players pre-game warm-up and in "featured breaks".