The Secret Story Behind How Kim Kardashian Bought Her Dad's Bible From O.J. Simpson's Estate
And how much she paid.
Robert Kardashian’s name has come up often on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s reality shows over the years, despite his death from cancer in 2003. His ex-wife and kids have kept his memory alive through home videos and stories, and now they have a meaningful item from his past. Kim Kardashian was able to buy her father’s Bible that he gifted to O.J. Simpson during his infamous 1995 murder trial, and now she’s revealing the secret moves she made to do so.
After O.J. Simpson died in 2024, some of his personal items were auctioned off, including a Bible that Robert Kardashian gave Simpson following his arrest in 1994. Kim Kardashian made headlines in March when she attempted to purchase the Bible outside of the auction for $15,000 and was denied, which fans also saw on The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription).
Kim was determined that that wouldn’t be the end of the story, and she revealed on the November 20 episode that it wasn’t. She pulled out the Bible and said:
So how much did Kim Kardashian end up shelling out for the sentimental item? The Bible sold at auction for $80,276, which we now know returned the book to the daughter of its original owner. That’s a lot more than the actress had originally offered for it (but still less than the Birkin bags they’ve exchanged at birthdays), but I’m sure no price would have been too high for the billionaire to reclaim this piece of her dad’s history.
The All’s Fair star explained that her initial offer to buy the Bible was “leaked” to TMZ, which was “obviously” an attempt to drive up sales for the auction, Kim Kardashian said, continuing:
Well, the cat’s out of the Birkin bag now. The SKIMS boss made this reveal on the latest episode of The Kardashians to air on the 2025 TV schedule, “The Love That You Once Had.” She told her daughter, Chicago:
Flipping through Robert Kardashian's Bible provided a bit of a surprise for Kim, as she said:
There were also notes in the margins and passages underlined that Kim said had to have been made by O.J. Simpson because it wasn’t in Robert Kardashian’s handwriting. She told Chicago that her dad had given the Bible to a friend to give him “motivation from Jesus,” but stopped short of giving the 7-year-old any other details, leaving it at:
I would be so interested to hear how that story is relayed to the Kardashian family's next generation. As for where Robert Kardashian’s Bible is going next, Kim already knows which of her siblings the Good Book will go to:
That is a really nice gesture, and even though Kim Kardashian had to use super secret methods (and shell out quite a few bucks) to secure the family heirloom, I’m sure they’re all relieved to have the book back.
See what the famous family is up to next with new episodes of The Kardashians dropping each Thursday on Hulu.
